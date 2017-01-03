BHS nordic skiing competes at Fergus Falls
FERGUS FALLS -- The Bemidji High School boys and girls nordic skiing teams were in action at the Spidahl Ski Gaard for the Fergus Falls Invitational on Tuesday.
Sadie Hamrin was victorious in the girls 5.5 kilometer race, crossing the finish line in first place with a time of 22:40. Three other Lumberjacks also cracked the top 10 with Kinley Prestegard taking sixth (24:10), Quinn Schollett finishing eighth (24:34) and Sierra Freyholtz placing 10th (26:08).
Soren Dybing finished third to pace Bemidji in the boys race, finishing with a time of 19:00.
Evan Storbakken of Brainerd won the boys race in a time of 17:56.
Zac Skoe finished fifth for the Jacks (20:05), Tim Youso placed ninth (20:45) and Nick Palmer took 10th (21:02) to round out the top 10.
In the boys junior varsity race, Bemidji’s Riley Schollett won top honors with his 18:04 finish.
Bemidji will next take to the trails at Giants Ridge Ski Area for the Mesabi East Invitational on Saturday.
Bemidji Results
Girls
1-Hamrin 22:40; 6-Prestegard 24:10; 8-Schollett 24:34; 10-Freyholtz 26:08; 11-Youso; 12-An. Gislason 27:00; 13-Stone 27:01; 19-Ar. Gislason 28:15; 25-Pollock 31:42; 26-Brown 32:02.
Boys
3-Dybing 19:00; 5-Skoe 20:05; 9-Youso 20:45; 10-Palmer 21:02; 11-Hodgson 21:22; 12-Schwindt 21:48; 13-Siems 22:10; 19-L. Saxton 23:22; 26-T. Saxton 24:59; 32-Hoyum 29:54.