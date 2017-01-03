BHS nordic skiing competes at Fergus Falls

Sadie Hamrin was victorious in the girls 5.5 kilometer race, crossing the finish line in first place with a time of 22:40. Three other Lumberjacks also cracked the top 10 with Kinley Prestegard taking sixth (24:10), Quinn Schollett finishing eighth (24:34) and Sierra Freyholtz placing 10th (26:08).

Soren Dybing finished third to pace Bemidji in the boys race, finishing with a time of 19:00.

Evan Storbakken of Brainerd won the boys race in a time of 17:56.

Zac Skoe finished fifth for the Jacks (20:05), Tim Youso placed ninth (20:45) and Nick Palmer took 10th (21:02) to round out the top 10.

In the boys junior varsity race, Bemidji’s Riley Schollett won top honors with his 18:04 finish.

Bemidji will next take to the trails at Giants Ridge Ski Area for the Mesabi East Invitational on Saturday.

Bemidji Results

Girls

1-Hamrin 22:40; 6-Prestegard 24:10; 8-Schollett 24:34; 10-Freyholtz 26:08; 11-Youso; 12-An. Gislason 27:00; 13-Stone 27:01; 19-Ar. Gislason 28:15; 25-Pollock 31:42; 26-Brown 32:02.

Boys

3-Dybing 19:00; 5-Skoe 20:05; 9-Youso 20:45; 10-Palmer 21:02; 11-Hodgson 21:22; 12-Schwindt 21:48; 13-Siems 22:10; 19-L. Saxton 23:22; 26-T. Saxton 24:59; 32-Hoyum 29:54.