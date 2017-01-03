BHS basketball games postponed
BEMIDJI -- Basketball games involving the Bemidji High School boys and girls teams were postponed Tuesday due to heavy snowfall in the Thief River Falls region.
Thief River Falls cancelled school, which led to the postponement of the school’s boys game with Bemidji that had been scheduled at Thief River Falls and the girls game that had been slated to be played at Bemidji.
The boys game has been rescheduled to Feb. 14. A rescheduled date has not yet been announced for the girls game.