    GIRLS HOCKEY: Jacks fall despite early lead

    By Pioneer Staff Report on Dec 30, 2016 at 11:49 p.m.
    Bemidji's Alexis Leitner (8) skates with the puck Friday against Brainerd. (Kelly Humphrey/Forum News Service)1 / 4
    Bemidji's Maddie Hanson (left) defends against Brainerd's Cheyenne Abear Friday against Brainerd. (Kelly Humphrey/Forum News Service)2 / 4
    Bemidji's Jacie Lalli skates with the puck Friday against Brainerd. (Kelly Humphrey/Forum News Service)3 / 4
    Bemidji's Maggie Marcotte skates with the puck Friday against Brainerd. (Kelly Humphrey/Forum News Service)4 / 4

    BRAINERD -- Despite taking a 2-0 first-period lead, the Bemidji High School girls hockey team dropped a 9-4 decision to undefeated Brainerd on Friday night.

    Maggie Marcotte struck on the power play to give the Lumberjacks (1-13) a 1-0 lead five minutes into the game.

    Two minutes later, Rachael Holm increased the lead to 2-0, a score that would stand through the end of the first period.

    Kennedy Rusk scored 4 minutes, 37 seconds into the second period to halve the Bemidji lead but Hannah Eller restored the two-goal cushion a minute later.

    However, the Warriors (14-0) tied the game at 3-all with goals from Allyson Smith and Katie Orth and then took their first lead with Gabbie Smith’s power-play goal at 14:22 of the second.

    Brainerd scored twice more early in the third until Alexis Leitner was able to eat into the deficit and make it 6-4.

    Ultimately, the Warriors scored three more times in the final frame to come away with a 9-4 victory.

    The Jacks will travel to Moorhead for their first game of the New Year at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

    Brainerd 9, Bemidji 4

    BJI    2  1  1  --  4

    BRD  0  4  5  --  9

    First period -- 1, BJI, Marcotte (Hanson, Eller), 5:02, PP; 2, BJI, Holm (unassisted) 7:09.

    Second period -- 3, BRD Rusk (Orth), 4:37; 4, BJI, Eller (Marcotte, De La Hunt), 5:38; 5, BRD Smith (unassisted), 5:54; 6, BRD, Orth (Rusk, Robinson), 10:48; 7, BRD, G. Smith (A. Smith), 14:22, PP.

    Third period -- 8, BRD, Booth (Abear), 3:55; 9, BRD, Abear (unassisted), 6:20, SH; 10, BJI, Leitner (Marcotte), 6:37, PP; 11, BRD, A. Smith (unassisted) 8:06; 12, BRD, Kalusche (unassisted), 12:34; 13, BRD, Orth (unassisted), 14:20.

