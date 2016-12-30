GIRLS HOCKEY: Jacks fall despite early lead

Maggie Marcotte struck on the power play to give the Lumberjacks (1-13) a 1-0 lead five minutes into the game.

Two minutes later, Rachael Holm increased the lead to 2-0, a score that would stand through the end of the first period.

Kennedy Rusk scored 4 minutes, 37 seconds into the second period to halve the Bemidji lead but Hannah Eller restored the two-goal cushion a minute later.

However, the Warriors (14-0) tied the game at 3-all with goals from Allyson Smith and Katie Orth and then took their first lead with Gabbie Smith’s power-play goal at 14:22 of the second.

Brainerd scored twice more early in the third until Alexis Leitner was able to eat into the deficit and make it 6-4.

Ultimately, the Warriors scored three more times in the final frame to come away with a 9-4 victory.

The Jacks will travel to Moorhead for their first game of the New Year at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Brainerd 9, Bemidji 4

BJI 2 1 1 -- 4

BRD 0 4 5 -- 9

First period -- 1, BJI, Marcotte (Hanson, Eller), 5:02, PP; 2, BJI, Holm (unassisted) 7:09.

Second period -- 3, BRD Rusk (Orth), 4:37; 4, BJI, Eller (Marcotte, De La Hunt), 5:38; 5, BRD Smith (unassisted), 5:54; 6, BRD, Orth (Rusk, Robinson), 10:48; 7, BRD, G. Smith (A. Smith), 14:22, PP.

Third period -- 8, BRD, Booth (Abear), 3:55; 9, BRD, Abear (unassisted), 6:20, SH; 10, BJI, Leitner (Marcotte), 6:37, PP; 11, BRD, A. Smith (unassisted) 8:06; 12, BRD, Kalusche (unassisted), 12:34; 13, BRD, Orth (unassisted), 14:20.