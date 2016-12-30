Jacks go unbeaten at GR tourney

Five BHS wrestlers -- Alex Lazella, Owen Seitz, Thade Osborn, Caleb Bahr and Ben McDonald -- earned their first career varsity wins during the tournament.

“The kids wrestled very well throughout the day,” BHS head coach Rance Bahr said. “(It was) very competitive and it was a good opportunity for us over winter break to get some live wrestling in.”

The Lumberjacks will next host Menahga and Fertile-Beltrami in a triangular meet at 5 p.m. on Thursday.