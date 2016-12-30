Jacks go unbeaten at GR tourney
GRAND RAPIDS -- The Bemidji High School wrestling team went undefeated at the Grand Rapids Invitational on Friday.
The Lumberjacks went a perfect 4-0 by picking up wins over Chisago Lake (47-27), Tartan (62-6), Ashland, Wis. (57-21) and Sauk Rapids (41-21).
Five BHS wrestlers -- Alex Lazella, Owen Seitz, Thade Osborn, Caleb Bahr and Ben McDonald -- earned their first career varsity wins during the tournament.
“The kids wrestled very well throughout the day,” BHS head coach Rance Bahr said. “(It was) very competitive and it was a good opportunity for us over winter break to get some live wrestling in.”
The Lumberjacks will next host Menahga and Fertile-Beltrami in a triangular meet at 5 p.m. on Thursday.