Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Lace up the skates: Paul Bunyan tournament underway in Bemidji

    By Jillian Gandsey Today at 4:54 p.m.
    The opening ceremony for the annual Paul Bunyan International Hockey Tournament was hosted at the Sanford Center on Friday morning. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)1 / 4
    Bemidji's Carson Maish (9) races to the puck as a Grand Forks player goes down in the first half of Bemidji's first game of the Paul Bunyan International Hockey Tournament on Friday at the Bemidji Community Arena. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)2 / 4
    Bemidji Nicholas Yavarow (10) guides the puck down the ice in the first half of the game against Grand Forks on Friday at the Bemidji Community Arena. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)3 / 4
    Bemidji's Casey Rupp flips the puck toward the boards while playing Grand Forks on Friday at the Bemidji Community Arena. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)4 / 4

    The opening ceremony for the annual Paul Bunyan International Hockey Tournament was hosted at the Sanford Center on Friday morning.

    Sixteen teams from Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota will take part in the peewee A/AA level tournament that was first held in 1988. Games began Friday and will continue today, taking place at the Bemidji Community Arena, Nymore Arena and Neilson Reise Arena.

    The championship games for each bracket will be held at the Sanford Center on Sunday.

    Explore related topics:sportsLumberjacksBemidjiPaul Bunyan International Hockey Tournamenthockeypeewee hockey
    Jillian Gandsey

    Jillian Gandsey is the Multimedia Editor at the Bemidji Pioneer. She is an Iron Range native and a 2013 graduate of Bemidji State University. Follow Jillian on Twitter and Instagram @jilliangandsey. Contact her at 218-333-9786, 218-996-1216 or at jgandsey@bemidjipioneer.com. 

    jgandsey@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9786
    Advertisement
    randomness