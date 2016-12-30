Lace up the skates: Paul Bunyan tournament underway in Bemidji
The opening ceremony for the annual Paul Bunyan International Hockey Tournament was hosted at the Sanford Center on Friday morning.
Sixteen teams from Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota will take part in the peewee A/AA level tournament that was first held in 1988. Games began Friday and will continue today, taking place at the Bemidji Community Arena, Nymore Arena and Neilson Reise Arena.
The championship games for each bracket will be held at the Sanford Center on Sunday.