GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bemidji beats Coon Rapids

The win moves the Lumberjacks back to .500 at 5-5 on the season.

Bemidji led 33-26 at halftime and ran away from the Cardinals (4-5) in the second half, outscoring them 37-23 in the final 18 minutes.

Laura Bieberdorf and Grace Naig each posted a team-high 15 points for the Jacks while Lexi Wade added eight and Rumer Flatness seven.

Caitlin Ackerman scored a game-high 18 points for Coon Rapids.

Bemidji will ring in the new year with a home game against Thief River Falls on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Bemidji 70, Coon Rapids 49

CR 26 23 -- 49

BHS 33 37 -- 70

Bemidji scoring -- Bieberdorf 15, Naig 15, Wade 8, Flatness 7, Beard 6, Edlund 6, Strong 5, Alto 2, Morgan 2, Nicklason 2, Willford 2.Bemidji JV 43, Coon Rapids JV 39

Bemidji scoring -- M. Flatness 13, Matthews 9, T. Wade 6, Matheney 5, Nicklason 5, Alto 3, Beard 2.