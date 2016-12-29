BHS swimmers fifth at Brainerd

Hosts Brainerd won the meet with 688 points.

The Lumberjacks weren’t able to win any events, but Sam Hendricks took third place in both the 200 freestyle relay (with a time of 2 minutes, 0.68 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (1:01.01).

Bemidji’s 200 freestyle relay team, consisting of Gabe Goodwin, Al Goodwin, David Forte and Lincoln Ryan, took third with a time of 1:43.38. Gabe Goodwin also took third in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:04.02.

The Lumberjacks return to action next Saturday, Jan. 7, at the University of Minnesota.

Team Scores: 1-Brainerd 688; 2-Melrose/Sauk Centre 520; 3-Hopkins 333; 4-Moorhead 302; 5-Bemidji 274.

200 Medley Relay: 1-Brainerd A (Owen, Bylander, Niemeyer, Liebeg) 1:46.96. Bemidji results: Bemidji A (Hendricks, Olson, G.Goodwin, Yartz) 1:55.85.

200 Free: 1-Silva Reina (Hopkins) 1:59.05 20. Bemidji results: 3-Hendricks 2:00.68; 6-Ryan 2:05.59; -Goodwin 2:06.96.

200 IM: 1-Martens-Goldman (Hopkins) 2:06.86. Bemidji results: 14-Berglund 2:38.90; 16-Michalicek 2:43.01; 17-Graves 2:45.79.

50 Free: 1-Waterman (Hopkins) 24.46. Bemidji results: 6-Forte 26.55; 7-Yartz 26.75; 17-Blunck 29.94; 19-Haubrich 32.33.

Diving: 1-Hoffman (Moorhead) 241.20. Bemidji results: None.

100 Fly: 1-Niemeyer (Brainerd) 57.66. Bemidji results:3-G.Goodwin 1:04.02; 6-Olson 1:06.08; 15-Graves 1:15.41.

100 Free: 1-Owen (Brainerd) 51.19. Bemidji results: 6-Ryan 56.73; 10-Forte 1:00.49; 16-Blunck 1:11.73; 18-Haubrich 1:13.46.

500 Free: 1-Niemeyer (Brainerd) 5:25.40. Bemidji results: 9-A.Goodwin 5:53.62; 13-Berglund 6:25.09.

200 Free Relay: 1-Brainerd A (Bylander, Lyscio, Solseth, Lund) 1:40.68. Bemidji results: 3-Bemidji A (G.Goodwin, Forte, Ryan, A.Goodwin) 1:43.38; 8-Bemidji B (Michalicek, Graves, Berglund, Haubrich) 1:56.93 .

100 Back: 1-Owen 57.49. Bemidji results: 3-Hendricks 1:01.01; 12-Yartz 1:11.48.

100 Breast: 1-Fleischhacker (Melrose/Sauk Centre) 1:07.10. Bemidji results: 4-Olson 1:11.10.

400 Free Relay: 1-Brainerd A (Liebeg, Niemeyer, Lund, Owen) 3:35.20. Bemidji results: 7-Bemidji B (A.Goodwin, Forte, Olson, Michalicek) 4:05.06.