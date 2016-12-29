BOYS HOCKEY: Jacks fall to Brainerd in overtime

After a scoreless first period, the Warriors (7-4-1) went ahead thanks to Mitch Andres’ goal with 2 minutes, 27 seconds left in the second.

Four minutes into the third, Andersen equalized for the Lumberjacks (6-6) as Jaret Lalli and Alex Pollock also contributed assists to the goal.

Neither team could break the tie in regulation so the game went to overtime knotted at 1-1.

Brady Tatro was called for tripping 2:15 into the extra frame, giving Brainerd a power play opportunity.

Andres struck again with his power play goal, his second of the game, to secure the overtime victory and the consolation championship for the Warriors.

Matt Fitzgerald made 19 saves on 21 shots in goal for Bemidji while Jimmy Engen stopped 21 of 22 shots for Brainerd.

Hermantown beat host Duluth Marshall 3-1 in the tournament championship Thursday afternoon.

The Lumberjacks will have an extended break over New Year’s weekend before returning to action on Saturday, Jan. 7, for a 2 p.m. game at Sartell.

Brainerd 2, Bemidji 1 (OT)

BJI 0 0 1 0 -- 1

BRD 0 1 0 1 -- 2

First period -- no scoring.

Second period -- 1, BRD, Andres (unassisted), 14:33.

Third period -- 2, BJI, Andersen (Lalli, Pollock), 4:10.

Overtime -- 3, BRD, Andres (Evans, Fischer), 2:39, PP.

Saves -- Fitzgerald (BJI) 19; Engen (BRD) 21.