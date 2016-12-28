GIRLS BASKETBALL: Jacks edge Fergus Falls 61-56

The Lumberjacks (4-5) got off to a slow start but quickly fought back to tie it at 14-all with 10:46 left in the half. Laura Bieberdorf then gave Bemidji the lead with her jumper that made it 16-14 with a little over 10 minutes remaining before halftime.

Evette Morgan buried a three to extend the Jacks lead to 29-20 late in the opening half before going to halftime with a 34-27 advantage.

Bemidji took a 39-27 lead early in the second half but Fergus Falls would not go away.

The Otters (3-5) took the lead after an old-fashioned three-point play from Amanda Nelson brought the lead back to the home team for the first time in the second half with about five minutes to play.

The lead changed hands three more times with Grace Naig’s putback handing the Jacks the lead for good at 57-55 with 1:15 to go.

Rumer Flatness led BHS with 16 points while Bieberdorf added nine and Mackenzie Nicklason and Naig each tallied eight.

Katelyn Strand paced Fergus Falls with 12 points.

Bemidji will meet Coon Rapids today at 4 p.m. as the Fergus Falls Holiday Classic continues.