BOYS HOCKEY: Jacks move on in Duluth tourney
DULUTH -- Two first-period goals helped lift the Bemidji High School boys hockey team to a 4-1 win over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton in the consolation semifinals of the Hilltopper Holiday Classic on Wednesday afternoon in Duluth.
Chase Hartje scored the first with an assist from Zak Justice and Alex Pollock netted the second, which stood as the game-winning goal. Brady Tatro and Hunter Olson picked up assists on Pollock’s goal.
In the second period Dylan Johnson scored on the power play off a rebound from Jacob Johnson to cut the deficit in half for C-E-C (4-3-2) to set the score at 2-1 entering the third.
Hunter Olson restored the two-goal lead for Bemidji (6-5) at the 4:09 mark of the third period. Ryan Pogue and Pollock were credited with assists on the play.
Pollock added his second goal of the afternoon with his empty-netter that iced the game at 4-1 for the Lumberjacks.
Carson Olson got the start in net and earned the win with his 30-save performance.
Bemidji advances to the consolation championship game with the victory where they will meet Section 8AA rival Brainerd. The Jacks defeated the Warriors 4-1 in the season opener Nov. 26 at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Puck drop is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. today.
Bemidji 4, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1
CEC 0 1 0 -- 1
BHS 2 0 2 -- 4
First period -- 1, BHS, Hartje (Justice), 4:23; 2, BHS, Pollock (B. Tatro, H. Olson), 13:34.
Second period -- 3, CEC, D. Johnson (J. Johnson, Bender), 22:27.
Third period -- 4, BHS, H. Olson (Pogue, Pollock), 4:09; 5, BHS, Pollock (Lalli, Hartje), 16:15, EN.
Saves -- C. Olson (BHS) 30; Newman (CEC) 24.