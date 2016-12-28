BOYS HOCKEY: Jacks move on in Duluth tourney

Chase Hartje scored the first with an assist from Zak Justice and Alex Pollock netted the second, which stood as the game-winning goal. Brady Tatro and Hunter Olson picked up assists on Pollock’s goal.

In the second period Dylan Johnson scored on the power play off a rebound from Jacob Johnson to cut the deficit in half for C-E-C (4-3-2) to set the score at 2-1 entering the third.

Hunter Olson restored the two-goal lead for Bemidji (6-5) at the 4:09 mark of the third period. Ryan Pogue and Pollock were credited with assists on the play.

Pollock added his second goal of the afternoon with his empty-netter that iced the game at 4-1 for the Lumberjacks.

Carson Olson got the start in net and earned the win with his 30-save performance.

Bemidji advances to the consolation championship game with the victory where they will meet Section 8AA rival Brainerd. The Jacks defeated the Warriors 4-1 in the season opener Nov. 26 at the Bemidji Community Arena.

Puck drop is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. today.

Bemidji 4, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1

CEC 0 1 0 -- 1

BHS 2 0 2 -- 4

First period -- 1, BHS, Hartje (Justice), 4:23; 2, BHS, Pollock (B. Tatro, H. Olson), 13:34.

Second period -- 3, CEC, D. Johnson (J. Johnson, Bender), 22:27.

Third period -- 4, BHS, H. Olson (Pogue, Pollock), 4:09; 5, BHS, Pollock (Lalli, Hartje), 16:15, EN.

Saves -- C. Olson (BHS) 30; Newman (CEC) 24.