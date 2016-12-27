BOYS HOCKEY: Jacks blanked by Hermantown, 4-0

The Lumberjacks' goaltender stopped 36 of 40 Hermantown shots in their quarterfinal game of the Duluth Marshall's Hilltopper Holiday Classic at Mars Lakeview Arena. However, the Lumberjacks (5-5-0) couldn't get their offense going and fell to the Hawks 4-0 after three third-period goals.

The Hawks (6-1-1), the No. 2 team in Class A, outshot the Lumberjacks 40-12 in the game—including 24-7 in the first two periods.

Still, Fitzgerald's solid game meant the Lumberjacks were only down 1-0 going into the final period. Matt Valure had scored on a backhander with 9 minutes, 26 left in the second frame, with assists from Tyler Watkins and Darian Gotz.

In the final frame, however, a trio of special teams goals by the Hawks proved to be the difference.

With 9:27 to play in the third and the Lumberjacks with five seconds left on the power play, Watkins scored shorthanded to put the Hawks up 2-0.

Later in the period, the Lumberjacks were whistled for a penalty and the Hawks took advantage, with Valure netting his second goal of the game with 5:58 to play.

Ryan Sandelin added a fourth goal, also on a power play, with under three minutes to play to make it a 4-0 final.

Valure had four points for the Hawks, pitching in on all four goals.

The Lumberjacks return to action at 1 p.m. today when they will take on Cloquet-Esko-Carlton in the consolation semifinals. C-E-C lost to Class A No. 1 Delano/Rockford 7-6 in double overtime on Friday.

C-E-C beat Bemidji in the Hilltopper Holiday Classic first round last season.

Hermantown 4, Bemidji 0

Bemidji 0 0 0 -- 0

H'town 0 1 3 -- 4

First Period—No scoring.

Second Period—1, H, Valure 1 (Watkins, Gotz), 7:34.

Third Period—2, H, Watkins (Valure), 7:33, SH; 3, H, Valure 2 (Watkins, Jacques), 11:02, PP; 4, H, Sandelin (Valure, Jacques), 14:11, PP