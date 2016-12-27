Search
    BOYS HOCKEY: Jacks blanked by Hermantown, 4-0

    By Pioneer Staff Report on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:42 p.m.
    Bemidji High School goaltender Matt Fitzgerald grabs the puck in the first period of the Lumberjacks' game against Hermantown in the Hilltopper Holiday Classic on Tuesday in Duluth. (Steve Kuchera | Forum News Service)1 / 3
    Bemidji High School forward Alex Pollock skates with the puck in the first period of the Lumberjacks' game against Hermantown in the Hilltopper Holiday Classic on Tuesday in Duluth. (Steve Kuchera | Forum News Service)2 / 3
    Bemidji High School forward Josh Baker bringing the puck into Hermantown's end in the first period of their game in the Hilltopper Holiday Classic on Tuesday in Duluth. (Steve Kuchera | Forum News Service)3 / 3

    DULUTH—Matt Fitzgerald did his part on Tuesday to keep the Bemidji High School boys hockey team close to defending Class A champions Hermantown.

    The Lumberjacks' goaltender stopped 36 of 40 Hermantown shots in their quarterfinal game of the Duluth Marshall's Hilltopper Holiday Classic at Mars Lakeview Arena. However, the Lumberjacks (5-5-0) couldn't get their offense going and fell to the Hawks 4-0 after three third-period goals.

    The Hawks (6-1-1), the No. 2 team in Class A, outshot the Lumberjacks 40-12 in the game—including 24-7 in the first two periods.

    Still, Fitzgerald's solid game meant the Lumberjacks were only down 1-0 going into the final period. Matt Valure had scored on a backhander with 9 minutes, 26 left in the second frame, with assists from Tyler Watkins and Darian Gotz.

    In the final frame, however, a trio of special teams goals by the Hawks proved to be the difference.

    With 9:27 to play in the third and the Lumberjacks with five seconds left on the power play, Watkins scored shorthanded to put the Hawks up 2-0.

    Later in the period, the Lumberjacks were whistled for a penalty and the Hawks took advantage, with Valure netting his second goal of the game with 5:58 to play.

    Ryan Sandelin added a fourth goal, also on a power play, with under three minutes to play to make it a 4-0 final.

    Valure had four points for the Hawks, pitching in on all four goals.

    The Lumberjacks return to action at 1 p.m. today when they will take on Cloquet-Esko-Carlton in the consolation semifinals. C-E-C lost to Class A No. 1 Delano/Rockford 7-6 in double overtime on Friday.

    C-E-C beat Bemidji in the Hilltopper Holiday Classic first round last season.

    Hermantown 4, Bemidji 0

    Bemidji 0 0 0 -- 0

    H'town 0 1 3 -- 4

    First Period—No scoring.

    Second Period—1, H, Valure 1 (Watkins, Gotz), 7:34.

    Third Period—2, H, Watkins (Valure), 7:33, SH; 3, H, Valure 2 (Watkins, Jacques), 11:02, PP; 4, H, Sandelin (Valure, Jacques), 14:11, PP

