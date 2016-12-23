SKIING: BHS girls 2nd, boys 3rd at Detroit Lakes

The BHS girls finished second out of 10 teams while the Lumberjacks boys team were third out of nine.

For the girls, the Lumberjacks had 358 points to finish behind first-place Little Falls (381). Brainerd was third, just behind BHS with 357 points.

Sierra Freyholtz (seventh place, 32:44.0), Kinney Prestegard (eighth, 32:56.5) and Quinn Schollett (10th, 33:22.4) all finished in the top 10 for BHS.

TrekNorth had two skiers, with Linnea Goodwin in 36th and Lexi Bergeson finished 39th.

Little Falls' Kendal Hendrickson was the medalist in the race with a time of 30:13.1.

On the boys side, the Lumberjacks took third with 359 points, behind first-place Brainerd (387) and second-place Little Falls (380).

Soren Dybing (fourth place, 26:56.4) and Timothy Youso (10th place, 27:57.7) both finished in the top 10 for BHS.

Will Hawkins was the lone racer for TrekNorth, placing 22nd with a time of 29:53.3.

Little Falls' Hunter Zupko won the race with a time of 25:04.3.

The Lumberjacks are scheduled to be back in action Tuesday at Brainerd.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Brainerd 387, 2-Little Falls 380, 3-Bemidji 359, 4-Alexandria 305, 5-Moorhead 298, 6-Detroit Lakes 236, 7-Trek North 79, 8-Deer River 60, 9-Ottertail Nordic 57

Individual winner: Hunter Zupko (LF) 25:04

Bemidji results: 4-Soren Dybing 26:56.4; 10-Timothy Youso 27:57.7; 14-Nick Palmer 28:33.0; 17-William Schwindt 29:07.9; 18-Zac Skoe 29:26.7; 27-Sam Hodgson 30:39.5; 28-James Siems 30:45.2; 47-Dawson Hoyum 36:29.3.

TrekNorth results: 22-Will Hawkins 29:53.3.

Girls results

Team scores: 1-LIttle Falls 381, 2-Bemidji 358, 3-Brainerd 357, 4-Moorhead 351, 5-Alexandria 351, 6-Detroit Lakes 198, 7-Mounds Park Academy 171, 8-Trek North 127, 9-Ottertail Nordic 76, 10-Deer River 66

Individual winner: Kendal Hendrickson (LF) 30:13

Bemidji results: 7-Sierra Freyholtz 32:44.0; 8-Kinley Prestegard 32:56.5; 10-Quinn Schollett 33:22.4; 21-Alyse Stone 35:06.3; 33-Sarah Pollock 39:16.1; 41-Maggie Brown 43:08.3

TrekNorth results: 36-Linnea Goodwin 39:58.5; 39-Lexi Bergeson 41:17.6