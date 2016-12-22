WRESTLING: Jacks end quad on a win

“I think for the most part it went as expected,” BHS head coach Rance Bahr said after the opening two matches. “Simley and Foley are both great programs, great teams (and) year in, year out they place at the state tournament.

“The whole goal of tonight wasn’t to get wins in the win column. The goal of tonight was to make ourselves better, and 14 young men on our bench realize that if that’s the best the state of Minnesota has to offer, that they’re right there with anybody.”

The Lumberjacks got off to a good start in their first match against the Falcons oif Foley. The hosts took a 6-3 lead after Darren Roth won by 7-2 decision in a 106-pound bout and followed with a 4-1 triumph by Bryce Golden at 113 pounds.

However, Foley grabbed the lead after a technical fall made it 8-6.

Foley extended the lead to 42-6 but Bemidji got a late victory when Caleb Beam outlasted Tyson Gothman to win his 220-pound bout by 3-0 decision.

The Falcons’ Mitch Trigg pinned Xavier Whalen to win the heavyweight bout and finalize the 48-9 victory.

In Bemidji’s second match of the night, Simley took a 22-6 lead into the 145-pound match where the Jacks’ Alan Wuori pinned Freddy Rivera by taking him to the mat with just four seconds left in the second period.

The Jacks earned another victory by pin in the 170-pound match where Nick Peterson made quick work of Travis Dohmen to win by pin in 1:30 and narrow the deficit to 34-18.

However, the Spartans won the final four bouts to claim the 56-18 win.

“I thought overall we wrestled well,” Bahr said. “Things got away from us there in the Simley match.”

Bemidji responded with a 51-16 victory over Aitkin in its final match of the night to conclude the evening on a high note.

Aitkin ended the meet at 0-3 while Foley and Simley each started the night 2-0 before their top-five matchup to conclude the night. Simley ended up edging Foley 32-31 in the finale.

The Lumberjacks will have a week off before competing in the Grand Rapids Invitational on Dec. 30.

Simley 56, Bemidji 18

106 - Zach Miller (Simley) win by dec over D. Roth (Bemidji) (2-0)

113 - B Golden (Bemidji) win by forfeit

120 - Ryan Sokol (Simley) win by TF over J Hudson (Bemidji) (4:12)

126 - Bennett Tabor (Simley) win by TF over C Olsen (Bemidji) 5:21

132 - Jake Gliva (Simley) win by fall O Lucas (Bemidji) 1:46

138 - Quayin Short (Simley) win by Dec over J Solum (Bemidji) 8-2

145 - Freddy Rivera (Simley) loss by fall to A Wuori (Bemidji) 3:55

152 - Jacob Hageman (Simley) win by fall over N Golden (Bemidji) 4:49

160 - Nolan Wanzek (Simley) win by fall over C McAllister (Bemidji) 4:35

170 - Travis Dohman (Simley) loss by fall to N Peterson (Bemidji) 1:30

182 - Blake Holzem (Simley) win by fall over B McDonald (Bemidji) 2:31

195 - Zach Moon (Simley) win by MD over N Geiger (Bemidji) 16-2

220 - Greg Kerkvliet (Simley) win by fall over K Beam (Bemidji) :32

285 - Luke Zaiser (Simley) win by fall over X Whalen (Bemidji) 1:55