BOYS HOCKEY: Roseau tops BHS

The Rams (5-3) scored the first three goals of the game. They got two in the second period -- one on Nathan Adrian’s power play goal and another on Alex Verbout’s even-strength strike -- then added another early in the third when Verbout scored again to make it 3-0.

That forced the Lumberjacks (5-4) to play with some desperation in the third period, and they were able to make it interesting.

Nick Mannausau scored on the power play at the 6 minute, 35 second mark -- with an assist from Ryan Pogue -- to cut Roseau’s lead to 3-1.

Bemidji’s Hunter Olson scored a late extra-attacker goal with nine seconds to play to make the score 3-2, but the Lumberjacks were unable to pot another score.

The Lumberjacks outshot the Rams 29-25. Bemidji’s Carson Olson made 22 saves in the loss for BHS while Roseau’s Willie Woolever stopped 27 shots.

The teams combined for 26 penalty minutes and 13 penalties; Roseau’s 2-for-4 power play ended up being the difference (as opposed to Bemidji’s 1-for-7).

The Lumberjacks return to action next week when they will take on defending Class A state champions Hermantown in the Duluth Marshall Hilltopper Holiday Classic. The puck is scheduled to drop at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at Mars Lakeview Arena in Duluth.

Roseau 3, Bemidji 2

BHS 0 0 2-- 2

ROS 0 2 1-- 3

First Period -- No scoring.

Second Period -- 1, ROS, Adrian (Huglen, Halliday), 11:27, PP; 2, ROS, Verbout 1 (Johnson, Geroy), 16:32.

Third Period -- 3, Verbout 2 (Severson, Stoskopf), 2:14, PP; 4, BHS, Mannausau (Pogue), 6:35, PP; 5, BHS, Olson (Pollock), 16:51.

Shots On Goal -- BHS, 10-5-14--29; ROS, 9-8-8--25. Goalies (Shots-Saves) -- BHS, Olson (25-22); ROS, Woolever (29-27).