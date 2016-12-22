BOYS BASKETBALL: Bemidji routs International Falls, 92-41

The Lumberjacks (6-1) outscored the Broncos (4-3) to the tune of 55-20 in the first half the cruised from there.

Fourteen different players got on the scoresheet for BHS, including five-double digit scorers. Linaes Whiting led the way with 13 points while Caleb Carlson added 12 and Ryan Bieberdorf, Caden Rolfes and Nate Snell added 11 apiece.

Ben Everson scored 16 to lead International Falls.

The Lumberjacks return to action Tuesday, Jan. 3, for an away game at Thief River Falls.

Bemidji 92, International Falls 41

BHS—J.Peterson 1 0-0 3; T.Hatfield 2 0-0 2; J.Rodgers 1 0-1 2; C.Carlson 3 6-8 12; R.Bieberdorf 4 1-1 11; C.Rolfes 4 3-4 11; K.Peterson 0 0-0 0; L.Whiting 6 0-0 13; N.Snell 5 0-0 11; A.Hogquist 2 2-2 7; C.Milz 1 0-0 2; C.Roder 2 0-0 4; J.Beberg 2 2-2 6; S.Konecne 1 4-4 6; D.Needham 1 0-0 2; B.Hess 0 0-0 0. Totals 34 18-22 92.

IF—J.Hallam 0 0-0 0; A.Barrias 3 3-4 12; B.Everson 6 2-2 16; M.Baller 0 0-0 0; M.Olson 1 0-0 3; T.Budris 1 0-0 2; B.Johnson 0 0-0 0; T.Wilson 1 0-2 2; I.Fogelberg. Totals 16 5-8 41.