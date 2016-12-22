GIRLS HOCKEY: Jacks fall to TRF
THIEF RIVER FALLS -- The BHS girls hockey team lost to Thief River Falls 6-0 on Thursday night.
The Prowlers (11-3) scored three times in the first period and three times in the second to record the 6-0 final score.
Kora Torkelson and Jaimee Nelson each scored twice for TRF while Madison Poole and Tessa Jorde also added goals.
Goaltender Brooklyn Delap made 33 saves for the Lumberjacks (1-12), who were outshot 39-12 in the game.
The Lumberjacks return to action Friday, Dec. 30, when they take on Brainerd/Little Falls on the road.
Thief River Falls 6, Bemidji 0
BHS 0 0 0-- 0
TRF 3 3 0-- 6
First Period -- 1, TRF, Nelson (Matteson, Torkelson), 2:08, PP; 2, TRF, M.Poole (Lund, Bergland), 6:03; 3, TRF, Jorde (Breiland, M.Poole), 12:51.
Second Period -- 4, TRF, Torkelson (Nelson), 1:06; 5, TRF, Torkelson (Breiland), 9:55; 6, TRF, Nelson (Lund, Torkelson), 14:54, PP.
Third Period -- No scoring.
Goalies (Shots-Saves) -- BHS, Delap (39-33); TRF, Nelson (12-12).