GIRLS HOCKEY: Jacks fall to TRF

Kora Torkelson and Jaimee Nelson each scored twice for TRF while Madison Poole and Tessa Jorde also added goals.

Goaltender Brooklyn Delap made 33 saves for the Lumberjacks (1-12), who were outshot 39-12 in the game.

The Lumberjacks return to action Friday, Dec. 30, when they take on Brainerd/Little Falls on the road.

Thief River Falls 6, Bemidji 0

BHS 0 0 0-- 0

TRF 3 3 0-- 6

First Period -- 1, TRF, Nelson (Matteson, Torkelson), 2:08, PP; 2, TRF, M.Poole (Lund, Bergland), 6:03; 3, TRF, Jorde (Breiland, M.Poole), 12:51.

Second Period -- 4, TRF, Torkelson (Nelson), 1:06; 5, TRF, Torkelson (Breiland), 9:55; 6, TRF, Nelson (Lund, Torkelson), 14:54, PP.

Third Period -- No scoring.

Goalies (Shots-Saves) -- BHS, Delap (39-33); TRF, Nelson (12-12).