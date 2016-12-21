Jacks to host high-caliber wrestling programs

One would have to go back to 2007 to find the last time both high-powered programs missed the Class AA state tournament.

“It should be some exciting wrestling and a lot of good wrestlers (will be) on the mat on Thursday night,” said BHS head coach Rance Bahr.

Simley has 11 state team wrestling championships to its name and Foley has collected three.

The schools have often met at the state tournament in recent years, including two consecutive state championship matches won by Simley in 2009 and 2010. Foley turned the tables in the rivalry last season by beating Simley 31-28 in the state semifinals before falling to Kasson-Mantorville in the state finals.

Thursday night marks a rare regular season meeting for the rival programs.

Bemidji already had Foley on the schedule after visiting the Falcons last season but their stature made it difficult to find other opponents for the quadrangular.

“We were really struggling finding teams that wanted to come, one, all the way to Bemidji and, two, when they found out that Foley was going to be here, most didn’t want to be here,” Bahr said. “We kind of invited teams from all over, and without a lot of luck, we invited Simley as one of those teams kind of as a last effort and Simley was excited to come to Bemidji to wrestle Foley.”

Foley and Simley will each come into Bemidji with six ranked wrestlers apiece and Aitkin one, including four who have been state finalists.

Bahr says he hopes the Lumberjacks will soon be in the position of the Spartans and Falcons.

“I think a lot of times we look at the names on singlets and we think that those teams are that much better than us but the reality is they’re just high school kids like we are,” Bahr said. “We’re pretty young and inexperienced this year so I would expect that we’re going to compete in some matches, but overall, the quality of the Simley and Foley teams are a little bit better than us this year. We just look forward to competing with them and getting better every time we step out on the mat and hopefully in the near future we can be looking at one of these duals with the idea that we’re one of the top teams in the state.”

Wrestling begins at 5 p.m. today at the BHS Gymnasium with matches running simultaneously throughout the night.

5 p.m. matches

Foley vs. Bemidji

Simley vs. Aitkin

6:30 p.m. matches

Foley vs. Aitkin

Simley vs. Bemidji

8 p.m. matches

Foley vs. Simley

Bemidji vs. Aitkin