Little Falls and Bemidji finished first and second, respectively, in both the boys and girls standings at the event, which was comprised of sprint relay and five-kilometer distance races.

The format for the sprint relay portion of the meet was tweaked this year, reducing the number of skiers from four to two per relay team.

“I think we came in right about where I thought (we would),” BHS head coach Mark Walters said. “So I’m pretty happy with that and this new format -- everybody seemed to be happy with it.”

Tuesday marked the first time in five year the Relays were able to take place with the weather working out favorably -- although the meet needed to be pushed back a few days because of sub-zero temperatures Saturday.

“Conditions were actually a little soft because it was warm but there was ample coverage,” Walters said. “That was one of the things I was most worried about. We’ve got a lot of people out here with very expensive equipment and you want to put on a good course and provide them a nice race. And it worked out great.”

In the boys event, the Flyers recorded an event-low 16 points to beat the second-place Lumberjacks (21) by five points.

The Flyers and Jacks also claimed the two best times in the sprint relays as Colton Yorek and Seth Crocker of Little Falls edged out Bemidji’s Soren Dybing and Nick Palmer.

Hunter Zupko of Little Falls finished far ahead of the rest of the pack in the five-kilometer race, clocking a time of 14:58 to cross the finish line 1 minute, 45 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Maxim Osborne of Brainerd. Timothy Youso and Zac Skoe placed third and fourth for the Jacks with time of 16:50 and 17:12, respectively while Sam Hodgson skied to eighth place for BHS with a time of 18:22.

Josh Fulton and Isaac Kruse of TrekNorth placed 11th and 21st with times of 19:32 and 22:12.01, respectively.

The girls event also featured the all-too familiar finish of Little Falls and Bemidji at the top of the rankings. The Flyers posted the low score of 17 points to top the Jacks’ 28-point outing.

Like the boys, Little Falls and Bemidji each swept the top-two spots in the sprint relays with the Flyers’ Nica Gammon-Deering and Christy Masog taking top honors ahead of the Jacks’ Quinn Schollett and Kinley Prestegard.

The Flyers swept the top-two positions in the five-kilometer race with Molly Lange and Alicia Foote clocking times of 18:53 and 18:58, respectively.

Sadie Hamrin and Sierra Freyholtz of Bemidji came in right behind the Little Falls duo to finish third and fourth with times of 19:07 and 19:08, respectively. Other BHS performances saw Arie Gislason take 14th (21:26), Sarah Pollock 16th (22:55) and Maggie Brown 17th (24:08).

Linnea Goodwin and Lexi Bergeson of TrekNorth finished 19th and 20th with times of 24:38 and 24:48, respectively.

Team Scores

Boys

1-Little Falls 16, 2-Bemidji 21, 3-Brainerd 39, 4-Moorhead 62, Incomplete teams-Detroit Lakes, TrekNorth and Ottertail.

Girls

1-Little Falls 17, 2-Bemidji 28, 3-Brainerd 34, 4-Moorhead 55, Incomplete teams-Ottertail, Detroit Lakes and TrekNorth.