The Class A No. 10-ranked Green Wave (5-1-1) scored their first four goals on the power play on their way to the win.

“Our top guy was getting sucked too far to the wall and their No. 14 (Nick Lund) was making creative plays and opening that lane to the middle of the ice sheet and we can’t allow that,” BHS head coach Wade Chiodo said of the team’s penalty kill.

The power-play units got a lot of work in the opening frame with all three goals in the first period coming on the man advantage.

The Green Wave pocketed the first goal after Hunter Olson corralled a loose puck in front of the net to give the visitors a 1-0 lead with 8:32 to go in the period.

The Lumberjacks (5-3) then had a 5-on-3 advantage for 1:08 but were unable to find the back of the net.

EGF utilized another power-play opportunity late in the frame when Carter Beck buried his shot with 1:43 left.

An interference call on the Green Wave allowed Bemidji to halve the deficit before the break. Alex Pollock delivered a pass to Ryan Pogue across the slot for the power-play goal with 31 seconds to go.

The Jacks were shorthanded near the middle of the second when Pollock caught a breakaway and nearly evened the score. The puck sat dangerously in the crease for a moment before Tucker Brown covered it up.

EGF struck on the power play again as Nick Derrick’s shot took a deflection and fluttered over Matt Fitzgerald for the goal.

For a fourth time on the night the Green Wave took advantage of a power play with Casey Kallock’s strike at 12:28 of the second that made it 4-1.

The Jacks had a couple of looks at a wide-open net on a power play late in the second but twice EGF defenders were able to get their sticks in to block the shots.

“We started out slow in the first two periods,” Chiodo said. “As the game wore on it got better and obviously the third period was our best period. But bottom line is, we’ve gotta find a way to finish. That’s really what it ultimately comes down to and obviously we got beat on special teams.”

The Jacks built up more momentum in the third as Brady Tatro batted a puck in for a goal with 2:35 left in the game to bring it back to within two.

“We were just tenacious,” Chiodo said of the third period. “We were all over pucks, trying to get pucks to the net, playing 5-on-5 hockey.”

The Jacks pulled Carson Olson, who had entered at the beginning of the third, for an extra attacker late which led to an empty netter from Nick Lund that capped the game at 5-2.

Bemidji has one more game before Christmas on Thursday when the Jacks will travel to Roseau for a 6 p.m. contest.

East Grand Forks 5, Bemidji 2

EGF 2 2 1 -- 5

BHS 1 0 1 -- 2

First period -- 1, EGF, Olson (B. Brown), 8:28, PP; 2, EGF, Beck (Derrick), 15:17, PP; 3, BHS, Pogue (Pollock, Lalli), 16:29, PP. Penalties -- BHS, Hammitt (Elbowing), 6:55; EGF, Vonesh (Interference), 9:28; EGF, Beck (Slashing), 10:40; BHS, Pickett (Slashing), 13:37; EGF, Kallock (Interference), 16:01.

Second period -- 4, EGF, Derrick (Beck), 7:29, PP; 5, EGF, Kallock (Lund), 12:28, PP. Penalties -- EGF, Egeland (High sticking), 1:23; BHS, Mannausau (Slashing), 5:37; BHS, Pickett (Tripping), 12:05; BHS, Justice (10 min. Misconduct), 12:05; EGF, Wolff (Elbowing), 14:21.

Third period -- 6, BHS, B. Tatro (Hartje), 14:25; 7, EGF, Lund (B. Brown), 16:01, EN. Penalties -- EGF, Olson (Elbowing), 3:07.

Saves -- Fitzgerald (BHS) 15; C. Olson (BHS 5; T. Brown (EGF) 24.