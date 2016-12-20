BOYS BASKETBALL: BHS beats buzzer, tops DL

The Lumberjacks (5-1) led the Lakers 40-33 at halftime but Detroit Lakes (2-2) rallied to cut into the lead.

BHS led 68-67 with 3:39 remaining in regulation and 74-72 with 1:21 to play, but the Lakers tied it on Jake Bettcher’s baseline drive with under a minute to play.

The Lumberjacks got the ball back, but were called for a charge and gave the Lakers the ball back with two seconds to go.

However, the Lakers gave the ball back again after an inbounds pass and gave the Lumberjacks another chance.

This time, they didn’t miss, as Carlson connected to give Bemidji the victory.

Carlson scored six points in the game, while Caden Rolfes led the Jacks with 18 points while Linaes Whiting chipped in 12.

Bemidji hit 12 three-pointers in the game, with Rolfes connecting on four and Whiting, Nate Snell and Jace Peterson draining two apiece.

The Lakers were led by Isaac Cihak’s 21 and Adam Daggett’s 20.

The Lumberjacks return to action on Thursday when they travel to International Falls to take on the Broncos. BHS beat Falls 75-48 last season in Bemidji.

Bemidji 76, Detroit Lakes 74

BHS -- Peterson 3 0-0 8; Rodgers 1 4-6 6; Carlson 2 2-4 6; Bieberdorf 1 2-2 5; Rolfes 5 4-4 18; Whiting 4 2-2 12; Snell 3 0-3 8; Mogquist 3 0-0 7; Roder 2 0-0 4; Beberg 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 14-21 76.

DL -- Doppler 1 3-4 5; Cihak 7 4-4 21; Doggett 7 4-4 20; Froke 0 3-4 3; Johnson 2 0-0 6; Johnson 3 1-2 7 Bellew 3 1-2 7; McLeod 4 0-0 10; Anderson 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 15-18 74.