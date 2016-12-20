GIRLS BASKETBALL: DL edges Bemidji in OT

BHS (3-5) led 34-31 at halftime but Detroit Lakes (4-4) closed the gap and the teams went to overtime tied at 62-all.

From there, the Lakers outscored the Lumberjacks 8-6 to capture victory.

Rumer Flatness led BHS with 14 points while Laura Bieberdorf and Grace Naig also added 12 points each to pace the Lumberjacks.

Detroit Lakes’ Breanna Price led all scorers with 15 points while Emily Larson added 14 and McKinna Greggersen 13.

The Lumberjacks are back in action Dec. 28-29 when they will participate in the Fergus Falls Invitational.

Detroit Lakes 70, Bemidji 68, OT

BHS 34 28 6 -- 68

DL 31 31 8 -- 70

BHS -- Hildenbrand 0 0-0 0; Willford 0 0-0 0; Beard 3 0-0 6; Wade 4 0-0 8; Bieberdorf 2 7-8 12; Morgan 1 7-10 9; Cermak 1 0-0 2; Whelan 1 1-2 3; Alto 1 0-0 2; Naig 7 0-0 12; Flatness 5 4-4 14. Totals 26 19-24 68.

DL -- Larson 5 1-2 14; Manning 0 2-4 2; Larson 2 1-3 5; Tschider 1 0-0 3; Kvebak 1 3-3 5; Markuson 4 1-2 9; Price 5 6-8 15; Schramel 3 3-7 13. Totals 22 17-29 70.

JV score: Bemidji 45, Detroit Lakes 31

Hildenbrand 6, Wade 2, Beard 2, Mertheny 2, Anderson 2, Nicklason 2, Cermak 1, Whelan 4, Alto 7, Flatness 13, Matthews 4.