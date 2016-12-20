BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING: Bemidji swimmers edge DL

“What we’re seeing is consistency,” BHS head coach Kristin McRae said. “There’s been more consistency at practice, with their work ethic and their training, and it’s paying off in races.”

The Lumberjacks bounced back on Tuesday after losing a dual at Park Rapids Area 113-72. BHS had won its season-opening dual meet last week against Thief River Falls.

On Tuesday, the Lumberjacks won nine of 12 events en route to their win.

The Bemidji 200 medley relay team of Sam Hendricks, Grant Olson, Gabe Goodwin and Lincoln Ryan took first with a time of 2 minutes, 20.42 seconds. In the 400 freestyle relay, Hendricks and Ryan -- along with Al Goodwin and Luke Yartz -- won with a time of 3:51.06.

Hendricks also took first place in both the 200 individual medley (2:18.59) and the 100 backstroke (1:02.58).

Gabe Goodwin won both the 50 freestyle (25.50) and the 100 butterfly (1:02.48) while Al Goodwin took first in the 500 freestyle (5:55.65) and second in the 200 freestyle (2:08.65).

Yartz won the 100 freestyle (55.68) and Olson won the 100 breaststroke (1:10.16).

Detroit Lakes took first in three events. The Lakers’ 200 freestyle relay team of Gabe Kitzmann, Eliot Musielewicz, Lance Parzyck and Tanner Olson took first with a time of 1:44.12, while Parzyck won the 200 individual freestyle (2:04.11) and Zane Freeman was the top diver (260.15).

McRae said the Lumberjacks are in good shape as they head into the holiday break. BHS isn’t back in action until Dec. 29 at the Brainerd Invitational.

“We’re tired, but we’re still seeing them drop some times, which means they’re getting into better shape,” McRae said. “Dual meets are great, it’s a test to see where you are. But there’s a plan. We have work to do. It’s holiday break and we plan to keep working.”

Bemidji 100, Detroit Lakes 85

Individual Times

200 Medley Relay: 1-BHS A (Hendricks, Olson, G.Goodwin, Ryan) 1:53.89. Other Bemidji: 2-BHS B (B.Thorsgard, H.Thorsgard, Michalicek, Haubrich) 2:20.42.

200 Free: 1-Parzyck (DL) 2:04.11. Bemidji results: 2-A.Goodwin 2:08.65; 4-Berglund 2:12.07.

200 IM: 1-Hendricks (BHS) 2:18.59. Other Bemidji: 2-Yartz 2:25.51; 5-Michalicek 2:48.76.

50 Free: 1-G.Goodwin (BHS) 25.50. Other Bemidji: 2-2 Ryan 26.38; 5-Forte 26.73; Blunck 30.15; Haubrich 33.79.

Diving: 1-Freeman (DL) 260.15. Bemidji results: 2-H.Thorsgard 212.70; 3-B.Thorsgard 183.75; 5-Saari 128.25.

100 Fly: 1-G.Goodwin (BHS) 1:02.48. Other Bemidji: 3-Olson 1:06.04.

100 Free: 1-Yartz (BHS) 55.68. Other Bemidji: 4-Forte 1:01.96; 6-B.Thorsgard 1:05.23; Haubrich 1:14.98; Blunck 1:15.91.

500 Free: 1-A.Goodwin (BHS) 5:55.65. Other Bemidji: 2-Ryan 5:56.61.

200 Free Relay: 1-Detroit Lakes A (Kitzmann, Musielewicz, Parzyck, Olson) 1:44.12. Bemidji results: 1-BHS A (Forte, Michalicek, A.Goodwin, Yartz) 1:49.01; BHS B (Berglund, B.Thorsgard, H.Thorsgard, Blunck) 1:59.38.

100 Yard Back: 1-Hendricks (BHS) 1:02.58. Other Bemidji: 4-Berglund 1:10.90.

100 Breast: 1-Olson (BHS) 1:10.16. Other Bemidji: 5-Michalicek 1:24.72; 6-H.Thorsgard 1:24.77.

400 Free Relay: 1-BHS A (Hendricks, A.Goodwin, Yartz, Ryan) 3:51.06. Other Bemidji: 3-BHS B (Forte, Berglund, G.Goodwin, Olson) 4:02.65.