But everything has come together for today’s invite to go forward as planned.

“(The trail is) actually in pretty good shape,” BHS head coach Mark Walters said. “It’s thin but it’s covered very very well. We’ve had different schools and kids kind of doing some shoveling and we’ve been grooming it pretty consistently the last week and a half.”

Today’s forecasted high is projected to be around 30 degrees, which is slightly warmer than Walters would prefer. But at least there is no lack of snow this year to prevent skiers from hitting the trails.

“Ideal conditions are 15 degrees and about a six-inch base,” he said. “Which we’ve had neither of in five years. At least at this time of the year.”

Walters has been at work grooming the trails to make sure they are in good shape. He estimates there is now about two inches of compressed snow on the trails.

For anyone looking outside at several inches of snow wondering where the rest of the snow accumulation went, there’s a reason for that.

“Everybody always looks outside and they go, ‘Oh, you must be so happy, coach. Look at the snow on the ground.’ Well, yeah give me five inches of fluff and then when you compress it with a groomer it’s down to half an inch or an inch thick only because it’s nothing but air. And then the ground wasn’t frozen. It was some issues but these little snowfalls have helped.”

Today’s race is a relay, as has been the case in the past. But there is a new twist to the format.

Instead of relay teams of four skiers, teams will now be comprised of two skiers who will each do two laps, alternating with their partner.

Each school will be allowed to enter two teams of two for the sprint relays.

The change was made because of recent trends favoring the format collegiately and at the Olympics.

Two semifinal heats will be held with the boys at 11 a.m. and the girls at 11:30 a.m. Boys and girls five-kilometer distance races will begin at noon and 12:30 p.m. before the relays conclude with B and A finals starting at 2 p.m.

“It’s definitely a little different format,” Walters said. “It’s a very packed little day.”

TrekNorth will also compete in the seven-team field along with Brainerd, Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Little Falls and Moorhead.