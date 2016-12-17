BOYS HOCKEY: Bemidji hangs on to beat Rogers

The Lumberjacks (5-2) led 3-1 late before the Royals (4-3) utilized a 5-on-3 opportunity and made it a tight one-goal game in the final 4:12 of play.

“There was just no rhythm to (the game) and we just didn’t play as a team,” said BHS head coach Wade Chiodo. “No matter who you’re playing, you have to play as a unit because things become easier when you play as a unit.”

It took being down a man for Rogers to get some of its first action in the Bemidji zone. Jordan Fischer found some open space and threaded the puck five-hole for a shorthanded goal at 4:13 of the first.

The Bemidji power-play unit kept at it and secured an equalizer a minute later.

Brady Tatro delivered a shot top-shelf from the right faceoff dot with two seconds left on the advantage to bring it to 1-all with 11:47 left in the opening frame.

The Royals began to pick up the pace offensively after their goal but the teams went to the first intermission deadlocked.

Early in the second period, Zak Justice grabbed a loose puck that had been poked in front of the crease by Noah Nei and buried it for the goal and a 2-1 lead. Chase Hartje was also credited with an assist on the goal, which was the first of Justice’s varsity career.

“It feels great. Hopefully a lot more to come,” Justice said of the goal. “Nei made a great play in front, slid it over to me and I just buried the puck.”

Jake Moss at first appeared to have evened the score again two minutes later but his shot dinged off the post.

The Jacks took to the power play for a second time midway through the second. Ryan Pogue nearly scored at the goal mouth after a precision pass from across the slot but goalie Jonny Preusse denied him.

In the third period, Pogue deflected Jaret Lalli’s bouncing shot from the point into the back of the net for a 3-1 lead with 10:29 remaining.

Rogers got a 5-on-3 opportunity with 5:32 to go after Josh Baker and Nick Mannausau were given two-minute minors for high sticking and hooking, respectively.

After the Jacks staved off the first couple of shot attempts, Mitchell Becker got a clear shot in front of the net and scored to make it a one-goal game with 4:12 left.

A couple of late Rogers penalties helped the Jacks preserve the 3-2 victory.

Bemidji will next face East Grand Forks on Tuesday in another home game at 7:30 p.m.

Bemidji 3, Rogers 2

ROG 1 0 1 -- 2

BHS 1 1 1 -- 3

First period -- 1, ROG, Fischer (Moss), 4:13, SH; 2, BHS, B. Tatro (Pollock, Lalli), 5:13, PP. Penalties -- ROG, Mateja (Hooking), 3:15.

Second period -- 3, BHS, Justice (Nei, Hartje), 2:20. Penalties -- ROG, Nelson (Slashing), 9:25; BHS, Pollock (High Sticking), 9:46.

Third period -- 4, BHS, Pogue (Lalli, Pollock), 6:30; 5, ROG, Becker (Moss, Fischer), 12:48, PP 3/5. Penalties -- ROG, Nelson (Interference), 9:43; BHS, Mannausau (Roughing), 11:28; BHS, Baker (High Sticking), 11:28; ROG, Bridell (Interference), 13:40; ROG, Fischer (Boarding -- five mins.), 16:00.

Saves -- Fitzgerald (BHS) 16; Preusse (ROG) 33.