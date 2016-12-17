BOYS BASKETBALL: Bemidji dominates in 74-43 win

The Lumberjacks (4-1) stormed out of the gate, using their full-court press to force turnovers and grab a 20-4 lead behind seven points and a pair of assists from Linaes Whiting.

The Cardinals (1-3) pressed from baseline to baseline, as well, but BHS kept its cool.

“They played wide open,” Lumberjack head coach Travis Peterson said of his team breaking the press. “They played loose and free, and you like that. That’s one of the things we want on our offensive end of the court: for kids to be able to create and make good basketball decisions with the ball and without the ball, and they did that.”

Through its press-break, Bemidji worked its advantage to 20 at 28-8 when Ryan Bieberdorf found Nate Snell for a close-range bucket.

The teams played even for the final six minutes of the half, resulting in a 41-21 halftime edge for the Jacks.

And if there was any room for Staples-Motley to come back after halftime, BHS made sure it didn’t happen.

Whiting dished to a cutting Caden Rolfes with an underhanded pass for two, and soon after Bemidji’s quick ball movement resulted in an easy layup for Jeremy Beberg and a 49-25 lead.

And it didn’t take long for the Lumberjacks to put the nail in the coffin, taking off for 11-straight points in under two minutes to pull ahead 66-32.

From there, BHS coasted to a 74-43 win.

“We wanted to sustain our defensive effort in the second half and keep the foot on the gas on the offensive end,” said Peterson. “Keeping a fast-paced game was one of the strategies (for us) in that case.”

Twelve players scored for Bemidji, led by 15 points from Whiting and 13 from Beberg, while Caleb Carlson added 12 and Snell 10.

The Cardinals were paced by nine apiece from Mason Rychner, Trey Skeesick and Gavin Smith.

BHS will look to keep it rolling at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Detroit Lakes.

Bemidji 74, Staples-Motley 43

SM 21 22 -- 43

BHS 41 35 -- 74

Staples-Motley: Rychner 9, Skeesick 9, Smith 9, Etzler 7, Carlson 3, Giza 2, Kennedy 2, Lombard 2.

Bemidji: Whiting 15, Beberg 13, Carlson 12, Snell 10, Rolfes 6, Hogquist 5, Bieberdorf 3, Milz 2, J. Peterson 2, K. Peterson 2, Roder 2, Rodgers 2.