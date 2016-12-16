GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bemidji pulls away with 69-61 win

“If you’re a senior, you’ve gotta step up,” BHS head coach Steve Schreiber said. “Senior leadership. (Bieberdorf) showed it tonight.”

It was smooth sailing for the Jacks (3-4) early on, as Bemidji got off to a 14-3 lead just four minutes in.

But then the Broncos (3-2) came back with authority, scoring 16 straight to grab a 19-14 advantage. Bieberdorf stopped the bleeding with a three, cutting the deficit to two, but I-Falls worked its way to a 27-19 lead with six minutes to go before halftime.

Then the infamous “Chaos Group” took the floor again, swinging momentum back in Bemidji’s favor and setting up the starters to take a 33-32 halftime lead, capped off by Bieberdorf’s steal and layup just before the buzzer.

The first five points in the second half went to the Broncos, but Bemidji pulled ahead for a 43-41 lead. Soon after, Rumer Flatness found Bieberdorf for three in the corner with a nice no-look pass, giving BHS a 48-43 advantage. But once it was tied back up with 8 minutes, 19 seconds to play, the 50-50 game could have gone either way.

The Lumberjacks made sure it went in their favor.

“Everyone just communicated on defense and talked,” Bieberdorf said. “We settled down on offense and attacked gaps, kicked, and hit our open shots.”

Bieberdorf found Evette Morgan on back-to-back possessions for a pair of corner threes, capping off a 10-1 run that gave Bemidji a 60-51 lead and total control of the game.

Bieberdorf kept International Falls at bay from the defensive end, too, coming up with a steal and block in consecutive possessions, helping fend off the comeback bid.

And as the clock ran down to triple-zeros, Bieberdorf held onto the ball until the 69-61 score became the final.

Morgan finished with a team-high 17 points on the night while Bieberdorf added 13 and neared double-digits in the assist column. Lexi Wade had 12 -- all in the second half -- and Flatness pitched in nine.

Grace Gilbert (20) and Emma Gilbert (18) tallied nearly two-thirds of International Falls’ points, while Libby Miggins added 12 in the Bronco effort.

“(Bieberdorf) was really positive tonight, and it showed on how she played, as well. We just needed that senior leadership,” said Schreiber. “The whole starting crew played very confident in the second half, and I think that was the difference.”

The Lumberjacks will be back in action at 6 p.m. Tuesday for a road matchup with Detroit Lakes, but Bieberdorf was embracing Friday’s victory.

“It’s a good feeling for everyone to come together and help each other out… and pull out the game,” she said. “We feel like we’re on our way to something good.”

International Falls 61, Bemidji 69

IF 32 29 -- 61

BHS 33 36 -- 69

Bemidji: Morgan 17, Bieberdorf 13, Wade 12, Flatness 9, Whelan 8, Cermak 4, Naig 4, Hildenbrand 2.

International Falls: G. Gilbert 20, E. Gilbert 18, Miggins 12, Sullivan 5, Goulet 4, Milette 2.

JV Box Score

International Falls 40, Bemidji 49

Bemidji scorers: Alto 9, Hildenbrand 9, Cermak 7, Andersen 4, Nicklason 4, M. Flatness 4, Beard 3, Mathews 3, Matheney 2, Schlee 2, T. Wade 2.