GIRLS HOCKEY: BHS falls to Warroad

The Warriors (6-3-1) took a 2-0 lead in the first period but Rachael Holm was able to cut the deficit in half for the Lumberjacks (1-11). Alexis Leitner picked up an assist on the play.

However, Warroad led 5-1 going into the first intermission.

Maggie Marcotte bagged a goal at 3:55 of the second to make it 5-2 as Leitner earned her second assist of the night.

Trailing 7-2 entering the third, Bemidji banged in two goals to begin the final frame.

Olivia Johnson tallied a goal at the 5:28 mark of the period off a Holm pass, which was followed by an unassisted goal from Jacie Lalli at 13:43 of the frame.

Warroad went on to score two goals in the final three minutes of play to win 9-4.

Goalie Brooklyn Delap saved 35 shots for the Jacks while Meghan Thomas stopped 27 for the Warriors.

Bemidji will travel to Thief River Falls on Thursday to faceoff with the Prowlers at 7:30 p.m. in the team’s final game before Christmas.