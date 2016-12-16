BOYS SWIMMING: Jacks topped by Park Rapids

The Panthers took nine of 12 varsity events to earn the victory.

Sam Hendricks and Lincoln Ryan finished 1-2 in the 200 medley with times of 2:04.05 and 2:05.03, respectively, to top the podium for the Lumberjacks.

Hendricks also beat out Casimir Simonson of Park Rapids by a second to claim first in the 100 backstroke in a time of 1:01.30.

Bemidji’s Grant Olson swam a time of 1:07.91 to win the 100 butterfly over Sam Huot who came in second with a time of 1:09.38.

Bemidji returns to its home pool Tuesday with a 6 p.m. dual meet against Detroit Lakes.

Results

200 Medley Relay: 1-Park Rapids A. Bemidji Results: 3-Bemidji B (Berglund, Forte, Michalicek, Blunck) 2:12.13.

200 Free: 1-Hendricks (BHS) 2:04.05. Other Bemidji: 2-Ryan 2:05.03; 6-B. Thorsgard 2:38.20.

200 IM: 1-Benson (PR) 2:18.88. Bemidji Results: 2-Yartz 2:29.06; 4-Berglund 2:36.19.

50 Free: 1-Fritze (PR) 24.12. Bemidji Results: 2-G. Goodwin 25.38; 4-Forte 26.40.

Diving: 1-Fritze (PR) 239.70. Bemidji Results: 2-H. Thorsgard 207.80; 3- B. Thorsgard 178.20; 5-Saari 129.55.

100 Fly: 1-Olson (BHS) 1:07.91.

100 Free: 1-Benson (PR) 53.18. Bemidji Results: 2-Ryan 56.33; 3-G. Goodwin 58.06; 6-Michalicek 103.75.

500 Free: 1-Benson (PR) 5:47.23. Bemidji Results: 2-Yartz 5:58.42; 3-A. Goodwin 6:07.65.

200 Free Relay: 1-Park Rapids A 1:40.08. Bemidji Results: 2-Bemidji A (Yartz, G. Goodwin, Forte, Ryan) 1:44.05; 4-Bemidji B (Berglund, Michalicek, Olson, A. Goodwin) 1:47.07.

100 Back: 1-Hendricks (BHS) 1:01.30. Other Bemidji: 5-Berglund 1:11.78.

100 Breast: 1-Carlson (PR) 1:10.79. Bemidji Results: 2-Olson 1:13.45; 5-Forte 1:24.74; 6-Michalicek 1:27.58.

400 Free Relay: 1-Park Rapids A 3:45.83. Bemidji Results: 2-Bemidji A (Yartz, A. Goodwin, Ryan, Hendricks) 3:47.86.