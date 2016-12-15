BOYS HOCKEY: Bemidji beats Warroad 2-1

The first goal came at 13:16 of the first period when Pollock buried a pass from Jaret Lalli to get Bemidji on the board.

Olson scored what eventually came to serve as the game-winning goal close to five minutes into the second period. Nick Mannausau picked up an assist on the score.

The Warriors (1-4-1) made it a one-goal game with a power-play goal from Max Marvin at 2:30 of the third period.

Ultimately, the Jacks kept Warroad off the board for the last 14:30 of the contest to claim the victory.

Carson Olson made 22 saves to earn the win in net for Bemidji.

The Lumberjacks doubled up the Warriors by outshooting them 48-23.

BHS will return to the Bemidji Community Arena to face Section 8AA rival Rogers at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Bemidji 2, Warroad 1

BHS 1 1 0 -- 2

WAR 0 0 1 -- 1

First period -- 1, BHS, Pollock (Lalli), 13:16.

Second period -- 2, BHS, H. Olson (Mannausau), 4:57.

Third period -- 3, WAR, Marvin (Hallett, Pelland), 2:30.

Saves -- C. Olson (BHS) 22; Orchard (WAR) 46.