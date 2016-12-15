BOYS BASKETBALL: Jacks top Sartell

SARTELL -- The BHS boys basketball team picked up a 68-59 road win over Sartell-St. Stephen on Thursday night.

Caden Rolfes scored a team-high 20 points to pace the Lumberjacks (3-1) to their third straight victory. Jace Peterson tallied 13 points for BHS while teammates Linaes Whiting and Nate Snell each scored 12 to finish in double-digits.