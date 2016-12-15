BOYS BASKETBALL: Jacks top Sartell
SARTELL -- The BHS boys basketball team picked up a 68-59 road win over Sartell-St. Stephen on Thursday night.
Caden Rolfes scored a team-high 20 points to pace the Lumberjacks (3-1) to their third straight victory. Jace Peterson tallied 13 points for BHS while teammates Linaes Whiting and Nate Snell each scored 12 to finish in double-digits.
The Jacks will be back at the BHS gymnasium for a 3 p.m. matchup with Staples-Motley.
Bemidji 68, Sartell-St. Stephen 59
BHS 28 40 -- 68
SAR 23 36 -- 59
BHS (68) -- Rolfes 2 4-6 20; J. Peterson 1 11-13 13; Whiting 2 2-3 12; Snell 2 2-6 12; Carlson 2 3-4 7; Roder 1 2-2 4.
SAR (59) -- Meyer 3 9-14 21; Bellius 1 1-2 10; Simpson 1 1-2 6; Och 0 0-0 6; Wals 1 2-4 5; Morkman 1 1-1 5; Gieske 1 0-0 2; Eichler 1 0-0 2; Stark 1 0-0 2.