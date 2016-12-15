WRESTLING: Jacks grapple with Grand Rapids in home win

The Lumberjacks came out of the gates with three straight wins to get out to an early 16-0 lead. Darren Roth (106 pounds) won a 13-1 major decision to start things off before Bryce Golden (113) and Joe Hudson (120) each won by pin.

“Controlling those first three matches, that was huge to get off to that start,” BHS head coach Rance Bahr said. “In the middle Grand Rapids has some great kids, state-ranked proven kids, that we knew we were probably gonna give up some points to. So it was good to have that start with Hudson, Golden and Roth.”

The Thunderhawks then notched consecutive pins and won by decision in the 138-pound bout to tie it at 16-all.

The 145-pound bout nearly ended in a last-second pin for Dylan Kislia but he ran out of time as the match resulted in a 9-3 decision for the visitor, giving the Thunderhawks a 19-16 lead.

The lead did not last long as Chance Hinrichs (152) won a tight 3-1 decision over Joe Tindal in the following match to bring it even again at 19-all.

Corey McAllister (160) returned the lead to Bemidji with his third-round pin. McAllister trailed 10-7 entering the final round but turned it around with his quick pin to start the final period.

Nick Peterson (170) stretched the lead even further to 31-19 as he earned another pin for the Jacks in 2:27 over Jacob Dehtloff.

“We knew it was going to be a close dual up until that point and the Peterson match we were expecting bonus points out of,” Bahr said. “The McAllister match we knew was gonna be a close match back and forth and Corey did a great job never giving up, never quitting and snuck a pin out of it for us. That was a huge turn in the match.”

Brandon Frisby (182) won by 11-6 decision over Nic Geiger to cut it to 31-22. However, Peter Moen (195) put the win out of reach for Grand Rapids with his pin in 2:20.

The 15th annual Big Bear Wrestling Tournament is up next for Bemidji. The Cass Lake tournament begins today at 10:45 a.m. and continues tomorrow at the same time.

“It’s nice that (the Grand Rapids match) is at home and we don’t have to travel tonight and then come back late and go to Big Bear,” Bahr said. “But I think it’s a good opportunity for us, a good warmup for the Big Bear Tournament.”

Bemidji 43, Grand Rapids 28

106: Darren Roth (BHS) over Zachary Wilke (GR) (MD 13-1)

113: Bryce Golden (BHS) over Brayden Jones (GR) (Fall 3:19)

120: Joe Hudson (BHS) over Dusty Wilke (GR) (Fall 1:11)

126: Josh Holm (GR) over Phillip Petrie (BHS) (Fall 1:00)

132: Cole Jones (GR) over Owen Lucas (BHS) (Fall 2:50)

138: Kellen Schauer (GR) over Jon Solum (BHS) (MD 14-4)

145: Dylan Kislia (GR) over Nate Golden (BHS) (Dec 9-3)

152: Chance Hinrichs (BHS) over Joe Tindal (GR) (Dec 3-1)

160: Corey McAllister (BHS) over Phillip Murphy (GR) (Fall 4:25)

170: Nick Peterson (BHS) over Jacob Detltoff (GR) (Fall 2:27)

182: Brandon Frisby (GR) over Nic Geiger (BHS) (Dec 11-6)

195: Peter Moen (BHS) over Terry Norgord (GR) (Fall 2:20)

220: Kaleb Beam (BHS) won by forfeit

285: Alex Boyd (GR) over Xavier Whalen (BHS) (Fall 5:37)