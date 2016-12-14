WRESTLING: Big Bear is back for a new year

This weekend’s tournament, held at Cass Lake-Bena High School and Middle School, has become a holiday mainstay for wrestling fans in northern Minnesota.

“It’s fun to see teams from down south and other teams that you never see,” said Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena coach Jay Reiplinger. “Half these teams aren’t in our class or you’d never see them. They’re from southern Minnesota or wherever so it’s fun to see some new faces and watch some really good wrestling.”

“It’s nice that it’s close to home,” said Bemidji coach Rance Bahr. “Our parents and families can come watch the kids wrestle. It’s very competitive. Once you get down to the last eight kids in the bracket, the tournament is very competitive and a lot of good kids come through there, much like the state tournament.”

Parents and volunteers begin working well before the mats are laid out and the buses start rolling in.

“It’s pretty much year round,” Reiplinger said. “I mean they take a few weeks or a month off afterwards and get a breather and then they start right away with organizing. I think the last two months are pretty intense.”

Outside of the Minnesota State High School League tournament held each March at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, there is no larger tournament in the state.

Northern schools like B/CL-B can get a sense of the techniques that wrestlers from other parts of the state use.

“A lot of the southern schools have a different style of wrestling than a lot of the northern schools,” Reiplinger said. “So it gives the kids a chance to see the other styles and just wrestle kids that you haven’t seen before.”

Five ranked teams will hit the mats this weekend, including reigning Big Bear champion Hutchinson (No. 11 in Class AA), as well as Mora (No. 10 in AA), West Central Area (No. 8 in Class A), Park Rapids Area (No. 9 in A) and Staples-Motley (No. 10 in A).

Individually, 52 wrestlers are state-ranked entering the tournament. That includes Jon Smid and Hunter Wilcowski of the hometown Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena Bears. Smid is ranked No. 9 in Class A at 195 pounds and Wilcowski is No. 10 in Class A at 220 pounds.

“We’re a tough team and we’ve been doing really well,” Reiplinger said. “We’ve got a few starters back in the lineup that had been missing early in the season.”

A pair of ranked Fosston-Bagley wrestlers will also be in action -- Carter Sorenson and Jake Ubert are each ranked No. 10 in Class AA at 106 and 182 pounds, respectively.

Bemidji may not have any ranked wrestlers but the Lumberjacks are coming off of a second-place finish at last year’s Big Bear, equaling their best performance at the tournament.

“I think throughout the season we’re going to be competitive with whomever we wrestle,” Bahr said. “We’re pretty young and inexperienced at the moment and our goal is just to get better every time we step on the mat.”

Wrestling at the Big Bear begins at 10:45 a.m. Friday and continues Saturday at the same time.

“It started as just a handful of teams and has grown every year,” Reiplinger said. “It’s quite a neat venture to get that many people travelling up here.”