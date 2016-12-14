BHS girls swimmers pick up team awards

Paige Andersen took home the team MVP award while Abby Yartz and Hannah Sether were named co-winners of the Hardest Worker award.

Miranda Port and Georgia Nyberg were named Most Improved, Anna Corradi was given the Spirit award and Laura Davis was selected Rookie of the Year.

Anna Fairbanks, Alyssa Mess, Andersen and Sether were recognized for their service to the team as captains while Kitara Quick and Sara Oster were honored for their perfect attendance.

Twenty-four Lumberjacks were named letterwinners this season. Senior letterwinners include Ally Palmer, Kenny Jacobson, Madi Knutson and Anna Corradi.

Junior letterwinners are Taylor Saiger, Quick, Mess, Fairbanks, Nyberg and Sether.

Sophomore letterwinners include Elizabeth Corradi, Claudia Vincent, Sarah Pollock, Alli Howard, Gabbi Takkunen, Lacey Thompson, Andersen, Oster, and Yartz.

Freshmen letterwinners are Emma Alexander and Davis while eighth-grade letterwinners include Nicki Son, Lauren Lundquist and Port.