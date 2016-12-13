GIRLS HOCKEY: BHS grabs first win

Paige De La Hunt had a hat trick for the Lumberjacks (1-9), scoring twice in the second period -- once shorthanded -- and then scoring the game-winning goal in the third period.

Maddie Hanson also scored on the power play for BHS, while Rachael Holm had two assists.

Goaltender Brooklyn Delap made 25 saves for the Lumberjacks to earn her first victory in net. Crookston’s Brelee Jobe made 18 saves. Macy Strem scored two goals for the Pirates (2-8-1) while Kylee Meier added another.

The Lumberjacks are back in action Thursday when they host Detroit Lakes in a game rescheduled from Dec. 6.

Bemidji 4, Crookston 3

BHS 0 3 1-- 4

CRK 0 2 1-- 3

First Period -- No scoring.

Second Period -- 1, BHS, De La Hunt 1 (Unassisted), 3:41, SH; 2, CRK, Strem (Epema), 4:40; 3, BHS, De La Hunt 2 (Holm), 8:16; 4, BHS, Hanson (Holm), 14:48, PP; 5, CRK, Strem (Unassisted), 16:43, SH.

Third Period -- 6, CRK, Meier (Hutter), 5:34; 7, BHS, De La Hunt (Holm), 8:41.

Goalies (Shots-Saves) -- BHS, Delap (28-25); CRK, Jobe (22-18).