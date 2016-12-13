Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    BOYS BASKETBALL: Bemidji tops Moorhead

    By Pioneer Staff Report on Dec 13, 2016 at 11:35 p.m.

    MOORHEAD -- The BHS boys basketball team rallied from a 40-33 first-half deficit to beat Moorhead 72-69 on Tuesday night.

    The Lumberjacks (2-1) were at one point down by 14 points but went on a late 20-0 second-half run in order to beat the rival Spuds (0-4).

    Ryan Bieberdorf led the Lumberjacks with 15 points while Linaes Whiting scored 12 and Caden Rolfes also added 10 points.

    BHS will be back in action on Thursday night when they travel to Sartell-St. Stephen.

     

    Bemidji 72, Moorhead 69

    BHS (72) -- Peterson 2 1-2 7; Rogers 1 2-4 4; Carlson 1 2-2 4; Bieberdorf 6 0-0 15; Rolfes 3 3-10 10; Whiting 4 3-4 12; Snell 1 0-1 4; Roder 2 4-6 8; Hubbard 2 4-4 8. Totals 23 21-35 72.

    Moorhead (69) -- Almedi 5 0-0 13; Larson 3 3-4 10; Harden 5 8-10 18; Hoff 3 4-4 10; Oegaard 2 0-2 4; Hagen 1 0-0 3; Garcia 3 0-2 6. Totals 22 15-22 64.

    Explore related topics:sportsLumberjacksprep sportsBemidji High Schoolboys basketballbasketball
    Advertisement
    randomness