BOYS BASKETBALL: Bemidji tops Moorhead
MOORHEAD -- The BHS boys basketball team rallied from a 40-33 first-half deficit to beat Moorhead 72-69 on Tuesday night.
The Lumberjacks (2-1) were at one point down by 14 points but went on a late 20-0 second-half run in order to beat the rival Spuds (0-4).
Ryan Bieberdorf led the Lumberjacks with 15 points while Linaes Whiting scored 12 and Caden Rolfes also added 10 points.
BHS will be back in action on Thursday night when they travel to Sartell-St. Stephen.
Bemidji 72, Moorhead 69
BHS (72) -- Peterson 2 1-2 7; Rogers 1 2-4 4; Carlson 1 2-2 4; Bieberdorf 6 0-0 15; Rolfes 3 3-10 10; Whiting 4 3-4 12; Snell 1 0-1 4; Roder 2 4-6 8; Hubbard 2 4-4 8. Totals 23 21-35 72.
Moorhead (69) -- Almedi 5 0-0 13; Larson 3 3-4 10; Harden 5 8-10 18; Hoff 3 4-4 10; Oegaard 2 0-2 4; Hagen 1 0-0 3; Garcia 3 0-2 6. Totals 22 15-22 64.