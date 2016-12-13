GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bemidji falls at Pequot Lakes
PEQUOT LAKES -- The BHS girls basketball team fell to Pequot Lakes 67-35 on Tuesday night.
The Lumberjacks (2-4) were outscored 30-13 in the first half and 37-22 in the second half.
Lexi Wade and Evette Morgan led BHS with six points apiece.
The Lumberjacks return to the court Friday when they host International Falls at BHS.
Pequot Lakes 67, Bemidji 35
BHS (35) -- Hildenbrand 0 3-4 3; Willford 0 0-0 0; Strong 0 0-0 0; Edlund 1 2-2 4; Beard 0 0-0 0; Wade 3 0-0 6; Laura Bieberdorf 0 0-0 0; Nicklason 0 0-0 0; Morgan 2 2-3 6; Cermak 1 1-2 3; Whelan 1 2-2 4; Alto 0 0-0 0; Naig 1 2-4 4; Flatness 2 1-2 5; Schlee 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 13-19 35.
JV Score: BHS 75, Pequot Lakes 35
BHS scores -- Hildenbrand 3, Beard 5, Matheny 2, Nicklason 9, Cermak 9, Whelan 15, Anderson 3, Also 15, Wade 3, Flatness 9, Schlee 2.