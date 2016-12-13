WRESTLING: Detroit Lakes edges Bemidji, 33-30

Detroit Lakes’ Brody Ulyott kicked off the meet with a 6-3 decision over Bemidji’s Darren Roth at 106 points before Bryce Golden pinned Blaine Henderson in 12 seconds in the next bout (113).

For Bemidji, Phillip Petrie beat Thad Schlauderaff 5-4 at 126, Jon Solum topped Faybon Greer 10-6 at 138, Chance Hinrichs pinned Brennan Sather in 3 minutes, 49 seconds at 152, Nick Peterson beat Jordan Skadem by decision 5-1 at 182, Kaleb Beam topped Jacob Hanson 3-1 at 220 and in the heavyweight class, Xavier Whalen pinned Charles Barnett in 1:29.

In all, the Lumberjacks had three pins in the match while the Lakers recorded four pins to account for their slim margin of victory.

It was the start of a busy week for the Lumberjacks, who return to the mats on Thursday night at home against Grand Rapids before traveling to Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena’s two-day Big Bear Tournament on Friday and Saturday in Cass Lake.

Detroit Lakes 33, Bemidji 30

106: Brody Ulyott (DL) def. Darren Roth (BHS) (Dec 6-3)

113: Bryce Golden (BHS) def. Blaine Henderson (DL) (Fall 0:12)

120: Blake Weber (DL) def. Joe Hudson (BHS) (Dec 3-2)

126: Phillip Petrie (BHS) def. Thad Schlauderaff (DL) (Dec 5-4)

132: Payton Jackson (DL) def. Owen Lucas (BHS) (Fall 1:58)

138: Jon Solum (BHS) def. Faybon Greer (DL) (Dec 10-6)

145: Austin Baker (DL) def. Nate Golden (BHS) (SV-1 9-7)

152: Chance Hinrichs (BHS) def. Brennan Sather (DL) (Fall 3:49)

160: Isaiah Thompson (DL) def. Colton Hinrichs (BHS) (Fall 0:29)

170: Sean Lundeen (DL) def. Corey McCallister (BHS) (Fall 3:37)

182: Nick Peterson (BHS) def. Jordan Skadem (DL) (Dec 5-1)

195: Noah Olds (DL) def. Peter Moen (BHS) (Fall 1:35)

220: Kaleb Beam (BHS) def. Jacob Hanson (DL) (SV-1 3-1)

285: Xavier Whalen (BHS) def. Charles Barnett (DL) (Fall 1:29)