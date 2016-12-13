GYMNASTICS: BHS loses at Brainerd

Mayer scored an 8.550 in the vault, 8.400 in the balance beam, 7.950 in the floor exercise and 8.850 in the bars -- taking second overall to lead BHS.

Lauren Berg had Bemidji’s best score in the vault with a 9.000 (second place), Anna Corradi led the Lumberjacks in the beam with an 8.500 (third place) and Kaitlyn Tennyson scored an 8.850 in the floor to lead the way for BHS with fourth place.

BHS won’t be back in action again until Jan. 7, when the team travels to Park Rapids for an invitational meet.

Brainerd 139.200, Bemidji 135.825

All-Around: 1-Millie Kiefsaas (Brain) 36.250; 2-Courtney Mayer (Bem) 33.750.

Vault: 1-Millie Kiefsaas (Brain) 9.300. Bemidji results: 2-Lauren Berg 9.000; 4-Anna Corradi 8.850; 8-Courtney Mayer 8.550; 8-Stephanie Lauderbaugh 8.550; 10-Alexis Solo 8.450

Beam: 1-Jaelyn King (Brain) 8.880. Bemidji results: 3-Anna Corradi 8.500; 5-Courtney Mayer 8.400; 5-Elizabeth Corradi 8.400; 7-Lauren Lundquist 8.100; 8-Alexis Solo 7.900.

Floor: 1-Millie Kiefsaas (Brain) 9.350. Bemidji results: 4-Kaitlyn Tennyson 8.850; 7-Tara Tesch 8.475; 8-Alexis Solo 8.300; 9-Lauren Lundquist 8.100; 10-Courtney Mayer 7.950.

Bars: 1-Millie Kiefsaas (Brain) 9.200. Bemidji results: 2-Courtney Mayer 8.850; 4-Tara Tesch 8.500; 5-Lauren Berg 8.300; 7-Tatum Offerdahl 8.200; 8-Lauren Lundquist 8.100.