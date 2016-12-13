BOYS HOCKEY: Despite penalties, BHS beats Prowlers 6-3

The Lumberjacks (3-2) beat Thief River Falls in a penalty-ridden 6-3 contest at the Bemidji Community Arena. The teams were assessed a combined 21 penalties with the Jacks responsible for 12 and the Prowlers nine.

“It was one of those games (where) there was not a lot of rhythm to it,” BHS head coach Wade Chiodo said. “Obviously we took way too many penalties tonight and we gotta clean that up because bottom line is you can’t be in the penalty box as much as we were tonight.”

Chase Hartje scored the game-winner late in the second period while the Jacks were down two men -- the team’s second-straight shorthanded goal.

“When you’re on the penalty kill for so much of the second period, obviously our skill players took over and made some skill plays and that’s the bottom line,” Chiodo said. “But to be honest with you, I thought as a whole it was kind of a sloppy game. There was a lot of special teams and there was no rhythm to it.”

A mere 35 ticks had gone off the scoreboard when Josh Baker skated in toward the Prowler net and stabbed the puck in glove side on goalie Nick Corneliusen.

The Prowlers (2-3) caught Bemidji off guard thanks to a fortunate bounce while killing a penalty. Aaron Myers skated from the opposite blue line and pocketed a shorthanded breakaway goal with 4:40 left in the frame to tie it.

The Jacks power-play unit was undisturbed, however.

Alex Pollock, who was making his return from a collarbone injury, dished a smooth pass back to Brady Tatro in the right faceoff circle who sniped it in top shelf over the goalie’s left shoulder. Jaret Lalli was also credited with an assist on the tally that returned the lead to Bemidji with 3:13 to play in the first.

Before the break, both teams got physical after a collision in front of the Thief River Falls goal with nine seconds to go in the period. After a lengthy discussion with the referee, three players from each team, including the whole Bemidji first line, were sent to the penalty box. Tatro was given a five-minute major for contact to the head while all other penalties were two-minute minors.

About three minutes into the second, TRF tied it after Matt Fitzgerald scrambled to cover the puck up but was unable to prevent the power-play goal.

The game remained tied until, with 1:32 left in the frame and down a skater, Baker slid a perfect pass to Lalli in front of the crease who effortlessly backhanded it in for the shorthanded goal.

Soon after, the Jacks were called for another penalty that forced it to 5-on-3.

Hartje, somehow, was able to overcome the two-man disadvantage and created enough space in front of the net as he let a shot go just under the pads of Corneliusen for Bemidji’s second shorthanded goal in a minute. The unassisted tally let the Jacks take a 4-2 lead into the intermission.

Evan Bushy’s goal cut it to 4-3 with 15:24 remaining but Tatro scored his second of the night to regain a two-goal cushion.

The puck tic-tac-toed from Tatro to Pollock to Ryan Pogue who pocketed the sixth and final goal of the game.

Bemidji will go north to Warroad for a 7:30 p.m. matchup on Thursday.

Bemidji 6, Thief River Falls 3

TRF 1 1 1 -- 3

BHS 2 2 2 -- 6

First period -- 1, BHS, Baker (Mannausau, H. Olson), 0:35; 2, TRF, Myers (unassisted), 12:20, SH; 3, BHS, B. Tatro (Pollock, Lalli), 13:47, PP.

Second period -- 4, TRF, Gehrls (Myers, Larson), 3:03, PP; 5, BHS, Lalli (Baker), 15:28, SH; 6, BHS, Hartje (unassisted), 16:25, SH.

Third period -- 7, TRF, Bushy (Larson), 1:36; 8, BHS, B. Tatro (Pollock, Pogue), 4:55; 9, BHS, Pogue (Pollock, Pogue), 8:10, PP.

Saves -- Fitzgerald (BHS) 18; Corneliusen (TRF) 32.