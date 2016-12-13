“I think I’m pleased in general, from what I have seen so far,” BHS head coach Kristen McRae said. “A lot of the boys who swam last year are swimming better out of the gates than they did the year prior. That says we’re more prepared in competition.”

Although the Lumberjacks have just 12 swimmers and six divers on the team, they scored well in every event.

BHS took first place in all three relay events (the 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle) and also swept the diving event. Haakan Thorsgard, Brekt Thorsgard and Aiden Saari took first, second and third place, respectively, in the diving.

Sam Hendricks took first place in the 100 backstroke (1 minute, 3.13 seconds) and the 200 IM (2:22.03) as well as swimming a leg of the 200 medley relay team along with Grant Olson, Nikita Graves and Gabe Goodwin (1:55.75). Hendricks, Luke Yartz, Lincoln Ryan and Al Goodwin were members of the 400 freestyle relay team and won with a time of 4:00.56.

In the 200 freestyle relay, Gabe Goodwin, Jonathan Berglund, Brock Michalicek and David Forte took first in 1:42.12.

Yartz, in addition to the 400 freestyle relay team, won first in the 100 freestyle (56.82) and was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.86).

Ryan took first in the 200 free (2:05.63), Gabe Goodwin took first in the 50 freestyle (25.88), Olson won the 100 fly (1:07.66) and the 100 breast (1:13.39).

“They all were very consistent,” McRae said. “We have small numbers, just 12 guys, and we need everyone here all the time. They all showed up and they all swam well for where we are early on in the season.”

The Lumberjacks will return to the pool Friday when they travel to Park Rapids Area for another duel meet.

Bemidji 124, Thief River Falls 55

200 Medley Relay: 1-Bemidji A (Hendricks, Olson, Graves, G.Goodwin) 1:55.75.

200 Free: 1-Ryan (BHS) 2:05.63. Other Bemidji: 2-A.Goodwin 2:12.05; 6-Michalicek 3:21.16.

200 IM: 1-Hendricks (BHS) 2:22.03. Other Bemidji: 3-Graves 2:44.10.

50 Free: 1-G.Goodwin (BHS) 25.88. Other Bemidji: 2-Forte 26.41; 6-Thorsgard 28.59; 7-Blunck 30.07; 9-Haubrich 32.82

Diving: 1-H.Thorsgard (BHS) 225.15. Other Bemidji: 2-B.Thorsgard 201.05; 3-Saari 135.00.

100 Fly: 1-Olson (BHS) 1:07.66. Other Bemidji: 4-Graves 1:15.86.

100 Free: 1-Yartz (BHS) 56.82. Other Bemidji: 2-G.Goodwin 57.20; 5-Michalicek 1:05.26; 7-Haubrich 1:15.17.

500 Free: 1-Ryan (BHS) 6:02.51. Other Bemidji: 2-A.Goodwin 6:02.67; 3-Berglund 6:30.04

200 Free Relay: 1-Bemidji B (G.Goodwin, Berglund, Michalicek, Forte) 1:47.12. Other Bemidji: 2-BHS A (Yartz, A.Goodwin, Olson, Ryan) 1:47.42; 4-BHS C (B.Thorsgard, H.Thorsgard, Blunck, Haubrich) 2:04.27

100 Back: 1-Hendricks (BHS) 1:03.13.

100 Breast: 1-Olson (BHS) 1:13.39. Other Bemidji: 2-Yartz 1:18.86; 4-H.Thorsgard 1:23.52; 6-Forte 1:27.93; 7-Blunck 1:28.76

400 Free Relay: 1-BHS A (Yartz, A.Goodwin, Ryan, Hendricks) 4:00.56. Other Bemidji: 2-BHS B (Berglund, Graves, Michalicek, Forte) 4:17.57.