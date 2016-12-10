BOYS BASKETBALL: Bemidji beats Apollo for first win

The Lumberjacks (1-1) entered Saturday on a weeklong break since their season-opening loss to Duluth East last Friday.

“We executed a little better on offense than we did last week in game one and really did a nice job of executing down the stretch being down six part way through the half and able to catch up and take the lead and then hold it,” said BHS head coach Travis Peterson.

Meanwhile, the Eagles (2-2) were playing their fourth game, and their second in as many nights, after narrowly beating Willmar 47-46 in St. Cloud on Friday.

“They’re a quality team,” Peterson said of Apollo. “They’re gonna win some games this year so it was a good win for us.”

Nate Snell led the Jacks with a team-high 19 points while Linaes Whiting also scored double digits with 14.

“It was a group effort but we had good offensive production from Nate Snell, one of our captains, and Linaes Whiting hit a couple of big shots for us down the stretch,” Peterson said. “But we had good floor games from really a host of players and it was definitely a team win.”

Caden Rolfes recorded five assists, five steals and four rebounds in the winning effort while Caleb Carlson grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

The Lumberjacks will take to the road for the first time this season when they meet Moorhead on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.

Bemidji 59, St. Cloud Apollo 54

APO 20 34 -- 54

BHS 22 37 -- 59

Bemidji scorers -- Snell 19; Whiting 14; Carlson 7; Beberg 7; J. Peterson 4; Bieberdorf 4; Rodgers 2; Hogquist 2.

JV Box Score

Bemidji 57, St. Cloud Apollo 56

APO 24 32 -- 56

BHS 34 23 -- 57

Bemidji scorers -- Hubbard 13; K. Peterson 12; Hatfield 10; Needham 8; Lindsey 5; Beberg 4; Milz 4; Konecne 1.