BHS wrestlers finish eighth at Brainerd

Xavier Whalen was the highest finisher for the Jacks at the invite. Whalen placed third in the heavyweight division after pinning Muhamad Abdi of Moorhead in 5:49 to win the third-place match.

Darren Roth and Nick Peterson each finished fourth for Bemidji. Roth advanced to the third-place match in the 106-pound weight class where he lost by 5-3 decision. Peterson also fell in the third-place match, losing by 10-7 decision.

Four Bemidji wrestlers won their fifth-place matches -- Bryce Golden (113), Chance Hinrichs (152), Peter Moen (195) and Kaleb Beam (220).

Jon Solum placed eighth in the 138-pound division while Corey McCallister and Ben McDonald did not place.

The Lumberjacks will return to Bemidji for their home opener on Tuesday against Detroit Lakes. The dual meet is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at the BHS gymnasium.

Team Results

1-Foley 246.5; 2-Frazee 180; 3-Pierz Healy 146; 4-Moorhead 141; 5-Brainerd 109.5; 6-Little Falls 101; 7-Staples-Motley 100; 8-Bemidji 99; 9-Grand Rapids 89.5; 10-Aitkin 76; 11-Cloquet 62; 12-Mound Westonka 52; 13-Chisago Lakes 50; 14-Amery 20.5; 15-Minneapolis Southwest 0.