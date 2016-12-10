GIRLS BASKETBALL: Jacks battle back, fall to Sartell

The Lumberjacks (2-3) led 24-17 at halftime after leading for most of the opening 18 minutes.

The first half quickly turned into a foul fest, especially for the visitors.

The Sabres (3-0) committed their 10th foul around the midway point in the half as the Jacks entered the double-bonus with nine minutes still to play until halftime. 14 of the Jacks’ 24 first-half points were free throws.

The Jacks led 13-12 with 7:45 left until the break before they erupted on a 11-2 run, highlighted by a Laura Bieberdorf 3-pointer, that gave BHS a 24-14 lead with under two to play.

Sartell scored the final three points of the half including a free throw after a foul at the buzzer that made it 24-17 at the half.

“In the first half, we played the best defense we’ve played all year bar none,” BHS head coach Steve Schreiber said. “(It) was very, very close to what I’m expecting us to be defensively. We were very patient on offense, which we talked about this morning at our shootaround. When we play like, we’ll play with anybody.”

The lead quickly evaporated as Sartell rattled off eight unanswered points after the break to take a 25-24 lead.

Lexi Wade and Rumer Flatness answered to pull back ahead 28-25 but Alexis Winter buried a three to tie it once more. Wade then hit a jumper that was matched by Madalyn Schnettler, which started a six-point run for the Sabres.

The visitors led 37-34 until Samantha Edlund drilled a 3-pointer that evened it at 37-all.

Flatness sank a pair of free throws to go ahead 39-37 with under eight minutes left. However, that would be the last lead for the Jacks as Addison DeMaine nailed a three to retake a 40-39 advantage for Sartell.

The Sabres led 50-44 with two minutes left when Bemidji began fouling.

The Jacks whittled the deficit down to 56-54 with 2.4 seconds to go after treys by Laura Bieberdorf and Flatness. Winter made one of two free throws with that much time remaining but Evette Morgan’s potential game-tying halfcourt shot deflected off the backboard at the buzzer.

“(In) the second half we just turned the ball over too much,” Schreiber said. “I believe it was 30 turnovers tonight again. That’s 60 turnovers in the last two games. There’s not a team in the state that’s gonna survive 60 turnovers in two games. It doesn’t give our defense the opportunity to play good defense when we turn the ball over because they get fastbreak layups. So those turnovers really killed our defense in the second half.”

Bemidji will now hit the road for a 7:30 p.m. contest at Pequot Lakes. The Jacks hope to carry that sense of resiliency they built from the end of Saturday’s game into the future.

“They don’t give up,” Schreiber said. “And with us having that ‘Chaos Group’ that can press like crazy and that starting group that can hit threes when we really need them, I think we scare any team that we can stay in single digits (with). In those last two minutes we’ll scare any team we play because I think we truly give ourselves a chance.”

Sartell-St. Stephen 57, Bemidji 54

SAR 17 40 -- 57

BHS 24 30 -- 54

Bemidji scorers: Flatness 17; Bieberdorf 13; Edlund 8; Wade 6; Morgan 3; Hildenbrand 2; Beard 2; Nicklason 2; Cermak 1.

JV Box Score

Bemidji 54, Sartell-St. Stephen 13

SAR 7 6 -- 13

BHS 34 20 -- 54

Bemidji scorers: Hildenbrand 11; Anderson 10; M. Flatness 10; Beard 5; Matheney 4; Nickalson 3; Cermak 3; Alto 3; T. Wade 3; Schlee 2.