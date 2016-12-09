GIRLS BASKETBALL: Jacks fall short to Apollo

The Lumberjacks (2-2) struggled with turning the ball over but were able to hang right with the Eagles (2-2).

“We didn’t play very well on defense but I think it stemmed a lot from, I mean we probably had to have close to 30 turnovers tonight,” BHS head coach Steve Schreiber said. “A lot of travels, didn’t take very good care of the basketball. I think it we can fix that the score would have been a lot different.”

The Jacks missed a number of shots in the final moments of the game that could have close the gap on Apollo.

“I think it was either four or five layups that we missed in the last minute and 30 seconds or so that really would have given us the chance to tie or even go ahead,” Schreiber said. “So if we could have finished there that would have been a big help too.”

For the second straight game, the Jacks played it close with their opponent after pulling out a close 64-59 win over Hibbing on Tuesday night.

“It was actually really, really similar to Hibbing,” Schreiber said. “We just didn’t get the shots to fall tonight like we did against Hibbing.”

Klaryssa Whelan led the Jacks with 15 points while Laura Bieberdorf added 13 and Lexi Wade 11.

After a quick turnaround, Bemidji will be right back at the BHS gymnasium this afternoon for a 3 p.m. tip-off against Sartell.

St. Cloud Apollo 69, Bemidji 63

APO 29 40 -- 69

BHS 26 37 -- 63

Bemidji -- Whelan 15; Bieberdorf 13; Wade 11; Flatness 6; Morgan 5; Hildenbrand 4; Alto 4; Cermak 2; Strong 2; Naig 1.

Bemidji JV Box Score

Nicklason 22; Whelan 17; Beard 10; Hildenbrand 9; Matheny 6; Alto 6; Anderson 2; Cermak 1; Schlee 1.