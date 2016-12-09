BHS wrestling in action at Brainerd

Bryce Golden is still alive in the championship bracket after his quarterfinal win by pin in 3:54 over Brainerd’s Denny Busby.

Darren Roth won his first-round match by pin in 3:19 before falling in the quarterfinal to Cole Ostrowski of Brainerd by 6-3 decision.

Chance Hinrichs also won his first-round bout by 9-1 major decision before losing to Mound Westonka’s Neil Schmalz in the quarterfinals.

Nick Peterson pinned Jacob Dethloff of Grand Rapids in 1:29 in the first round but lost a 9-7 decision to Colton Hardy of Brainerd in the quarterfinals.

Peter Moen received a first-round bye and then was pinned Cedric Farnsworth of Aitkin in 3:05 in the quarterfinals. Kaleb Beam also had a bye before he lost to Adam Klick of Chisago Lakes by fall in 1:57.

The Lumberjacks will continue tournament play today at 10:30 a.m.

106 - Champ. Round 1 - Darren Roth (BHS) won by fall over Ben Stites (Minneapolis Southwest) (Fall 3:19)

Quarterfinal - Cole Ostrowski (Brainerd) won by decision over Darren Roth (Bemidji) (Dec 6-3)

113 - Champ. Round 1 - Bryce Golden (BHS) 5-1 received a bye

Quarterfinal - Bryce Golden (BHS) won by fall over Denny Busby (Brainerd) (Fall 3:54)

138 - Champ. Round 1 - Austin Loehrer (Foley) won by decision over Jon Solum (BHS) (Dec 1-0)

152 - Champ. Round 1 - Chance Hinrichs (BHS) won by major decision over Jonathan Lisson (Staples-Motely) (MD 9-1)

Quarterfinal - Neil Schmalz (Mound Westonka) won by decision over Chance Hinrichs (BHS) (Dec 9-6)

160 - Champ. Round 1 - Payton Horsted (Moorhead) won by decision over Corey McCallister (BHS) (Dec 5-2)

170 - Champ. Round 1 - Nick Peterson (BHS) won by fall over Jacob Dethloff (Grand Rapids) (Fall 1:29)

Quarterfinal - Colton Hardy (Brainerd) won by decision over Nick Peterson (BHS) (Dec 9-7)

182 - Champ. Round 1 - Evan Pokornowski (Cloquet) won by fall over Ben McDonald (BHS) (Fall 3:57)

Cons. Round 1 - Ben McDonald (BHS) received a bye

195 - Champ. Round 1 - Peter Moen (BHS) received a bye

Quarterfinal - Cedric Farnsworth (Aitkin) won by fall over Peter Moen (BHS) (Fall 3:05)

Cons. Round 2 - Peter Moen (BHS) received a bye

220 - Champ. Round 1 - Kaleb Beam (BHS) received a bye

Quarterfinal - Adam Klick (Chisago Lakes) won by fall over Kaleb Beam (BHS) (Fall 1:57)

Cons. Round 2 - Kaleb Beam (BHS) received a bye

HWT - Champ. Round 1 - Tony Malikowski (Frazee) won by fall over Xavier Whalen (BHS) (Fall 2:16)

Cons. Round 1 - Xavier Whalen (BHS) received a bye