BHS wrestling in action at Brainerd
BRAINERD -- The Bemidji High School wrestling team completed the first day of competition at the Paul Bunyan Invitational in Brainerd on Friday.
Bryce Golden is still alive in the championship bracket after his quarterfinal win by pin in 3:54 over Brainerd’s Denny Busby.
Darren Roth won his first-round match by pin in 3:19 before falling in the quarterfinal to Cole Ostrowski of Brainerd by 6-3 decision.
Chance Hinrichs also won his first-round bout by 9-1 major decision before losing to Mound Westonka’s Neil Schmalz in the quarterfinals.
Nick Peterson pinned Jacob Dethloff of Grand Rapids in 1:29 in the first round but lost a 9-7 decision to Colton Hardy of Brainerd in the quarterfinals.
Peter Moen received a first-round bye and then was pinned Cedric Farnsworth of Aitkin in 3:05 in the quarterfinals. Kaleb Beam also had a bye before he lost to Adam Klick of Chisago Lakes by fall in 1:57.
The Lumberjacks will continue tournament play today at 10:30 a.m.Bemidji results
106 - Champ. Round 1 - Darren Roth (BHS) won by fall over Ben Stites (Minneapolis Southwest) (Fall 3:19)
Quarterfinal - Cole Ostrowski (Brainerd) won by decision over Darren Roth (Bemidji) (Dec 6-3)
113 - Champ. Round 1 - Bryce Golden (BHS) 5-1 received a bye
Quarterfinal - Bryce Golden (BHS) won by fall over Denny Busby (Brainerd) (Fall 3:54)
138 - Champ. Round 1 - Austin Loehrer (Foley) won by decision over Jon Solum (BHS) (Dec 1-0)
152 - Champ. Round 1 - Chance Hinrichs (BHS) won by major decision over Jonathan Lisson (Staples-Motely) (MD 9-1)
Quarterfinal - Neil Schmalz (Mound Westonka) won by decision over Chance Hinrichs (BHS) (Dec 9-6)
160 - Champ. Round 1 - Payton Horsted (Moorhead) won by decision over Corey McCallister (BHS) (Dec 5-2)
170 - Champ. Round 1 - Nick Peterson (BHS) won by fall over Jacob Dethloff (Grand Rapids) (Fall 1:29)
Quarterfinal - Colton Hardy (Brainerd) won by decision over Nick Peterson (BHS) (Dec 9-7)
182 - Champ. Round 1 - Evan Pokornowski (Cloquet) won by fall over Ben McDonald (BHS) (Fall 3:57)
Cons. Round 1 - Ben McDonald (BHS) received a bye
195 - Champ. Round 1 - Peter Moen (BHS) received a bye
Quarterfinal - Cedric Farnsworth (Aitkin) won by fall over Peter Moen (BHS) (Fall 3:05)
Cons. Round 2 - Peter Moen (BHS) received a bye
220 - Champ. Round 1 - Kaleb Beam (BHS) received a bye
Quarterfinal - Adam Klick (Chisago Lakes) won by fall over Kaleb Beam (BHS) (Fall 1:57)
Cons. Round 2 - Kaleb Beam (BHS) received a bye
HWT - Champ. Round 1 - Tony Malikowski (Frazee) won by fall over Xavier Whalen (BHS) (Fall 2:16)
Cons. Round 1 - Xavier Whalen (BHS) received a bye