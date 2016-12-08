The eighth-grader made her first career start, filling in for Brooklyn Delap, the regular starter who was injured late November against Warroad.

BHS head coach Casey Reierson was pleased with Kimble despite the 9-1 final

“Rapids is a good team,” Reierson said. “She worked hard and she faced a lot of tough shots that she made good saves on, too. It wasn’t just the nine she let in. She made a lot of good saves.”

Kimble finished with 35 saves on the night.

“She did well. She let up nine goals, but she played well,” said Reierson. “She’s getting better, she’s not quite as strong as she needs to be, but it’ll come.”

The Lightning (6-2) only needed 18 seconds to get on the board. After Kimble made the initial save, Megan Dulong corralled the rebound and put it into the back of the net for the 1-0 lead.

GR-R continued to add to it by period’s end, getting a goal from Mady Shaffer and two more from Dulong -- netting a hat trick in just 13 minutes, 39 seconds.

In the second Kimble helped keep things even.

She made a point-blank save on a strong wrist shot, setting up the Lumberjacks (0-9) for a goal 25 seconds later. Rachael Holm turned a scrum into a score for BHS at the 3:47 mark in the second, making it a 4-1 contest.

Although Grand Rapids-Greenway responded with a goal a minute and a half later, Kimble held firm from there. She made back-to-back kick saves on a Lightning power play, then held off a strong surge by GRG to keep it 5-1 after two.

The Lightning struck again in the third’s opening minute, and then three more times in the final 2:13.

The Lumberjacks will return to the ice at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, traveling to Crookston for a matchup against the 1-7 Pirates, and Reierson is hopeful to bring Thursday’s positives with them.

“There were a lot of people in this game that did some very good things. And that’s what we ask them to do,” said Reierson. “We ask them to get better every game. Playing against teams like Rapids… it’s only gonna make us better.”

Bemidji 1, Grand Rapids-Greenway 9

GRG 4 1 4 -- 9

BHS 0 1 0 -- 1

First period: GRG GOAL (Dulong, Illikainen ast) 0:18, 1-0 GRG; GRG GOAL (Dulong) 3:42, 2-0 GRG; GRG GOAL (Shaffer, Adams ast) 5:24, 3-0 GRG; GRG GOAL (Dulong, Illikainen ast) 13:39, 4-0 GRG.

Second period: BHS GOAL (Holm) 3:47, 4-1 GRG; GRG GOAL (Peart, Illikainen ast) 5:13, 5-1 GRG.

Third period: GRG GOAL (Drotts, Francisco and Dulong ast) 0:32, 6-1 GRG; GRG GOAL (Illikainen, Peart and Dulong ast) 14:47, 7-1 GRG; GRG GOAL (Shaffer, Harris and Roth ast) 15:10, 8-1 GRG; GRG GOAL (Drotts, Bischoff and Madsen ast) 16:36, 9-1 GRG.

Saves: BHS, Kimble 35; GRG, Danielson 13.