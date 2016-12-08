BOY'S HOCKEY: Duluth East edges Bemidji, 2-1

Although Duluth East outshot Bemidji 23-15, the Lumberjacks kept the Greyhounds at bay until the third period.

That wasn’t enough. The Greyhounds scored two third-period goals to beat the Lumberjacks 2-1 in boys hockey action at the Heritage Sports Center in Duluth.

After a scoreless first period, the No. 19-ranked Lumberjacks (2-2-0) took a 1-0 lead on Brady Tatro’s goal with five minutes to play in the second period.

BHS took that lead into a third period.

However, No. 11 Duluth East (2-1-0) turned the game around in the final frame.

Brendan Baker got the equalizer at the 11:56 mark, then Ian Mageau scored the go-ahead goal with 7:12 remaining.

Mageau’s goal turned out to be the game-winner despite the fact that the Greyhounds took a penalty with less than two minutes to play in regulation, giving Bemidji a power play.

The Lumberjacks, though, ultimately couldn’t convert on the power play.

Bemidji returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Thief River Falls. Faceoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Bemidji Community Arena.

Duluth East 2, Bemidji 1

BHS 0 1 0-- 1

DE 0 0 2-- 2