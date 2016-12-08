Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    BOY'S HOCKEY: Duluth East edges Bemidji, 2-1

    By Pioneer Staff Report on Dec 8, 2016 at 11:42 p.m.

    DULUTH -- The two teams were about as evenly-matched as one might expect for a battle between the No. 11 and No. 19 teams in Class AA.

    Although Duluth East outshot Bemidji 23-15, the Lumberjacks kept the Greyhounds at bay until the third period.

    That wasn’t enough. The Greyhounds scored two third-period goals to beat the Lumberjacks 2-1 in boys hockey action at the Heritage Sports Center in Duluth.

    After a scoreless first period, the No. 19-ranked Lumberjacks (2-2-0) took a 1-0 lead on Brady Tatro’s goal with five minutes to play in the second period.

    BHS took that lead into a third period.

    However, No. 11 Duluth East (2-1-0) turned the game around in the final frame.

    Brendan Baker got the equalizer at the 11:56 mark, then Ian Mageau scored the go-ahead goal with 7:12 remaining.

    Mageau’s goal turned out to be the game-winner despite the fact that the Greyhounds took a penalty with less than two minutes to play in regulation, giving Bemidji a power play.

    The Lumberjacks, though, ultimately couldn’t convert on the power play.

    Bemidji returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Thief River Falls. Faceoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Bemidji Community Arena.

     

    Duluth East 2, Bemidji 1

    BHS   0  1  0-- 1

    DE     0  0  2-- 2

    Explore related topics:sportsLumberjacksBemidjiprep sportshockeyboys hockeyduluth east
    Advertisement
    randomness