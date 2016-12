WRESTLING: Bemidji falls to Perham, Thief River Falls

The Lumberjacks lost to hosts Thief River Falls in a 38-36 thriller and also fell to Perham by a 61-6 score.

Against Perham, Joe Hudson (120) and Logan Sheets (170) earned victories for the Lumberjacks.

The Yellowjackets beat TRF 45-23 to sweep the triangular meet.

The Lumberjacks will be back in action today and Saturday at the Brainerd Invitational.



Perham 61, Bemidji 6

106: Owen Werner (Per) def. Darren Roth (Dec 2-1)

113: Dylan Johnson (Per) def. Bryce Golden (Dec. 2-0)

120: Joe Hudson (BHS) def. Gabe Bellefeuille (Dec. 11-6)

126: Leighton Rach (Per) pinned Clay Olsen (1:35)

132: Patrick Johnson (Per) pinned Sam Hudson (1:16)

138: Ben Nelson (Per) pinned Aiden Helwig (1:17)

145: Wyatt Guck (Per) pinned Allan Wouri (3:32)

152: Gage Paurus (Per) pinned Dylan Cermak (1:51)

160: Evan Guck (Per) def. Chance Hinrichs (Dec. 6-5)

170: Dawson Kellogg (Per) pinned Corey McCallister (3:47)

182: Zachary Peterson (Per) def. Nick Peterson (Maj Dec 17-4)

195: Logan Sheets (BHS) def. Jose Lopez (Dec. 4-3)

220: Ty Moser (Per) won by forfeit

285: Jonathon Staebler (Per) pinned Sebastian Jackson (1:26)

Thief River Falls 38, Bemidji 36

106: Matthew Kolden (TRF) def. Darren Roth (Dec 7-2)

113: Bryce Golden (BHS) pinned Cody Weinen (3:43)

120: Jake Davis (TRF) def. Joe Hudson (Dec. 12-8)

126: Clay Olsen (BHS) def. Cade Lundeen (Disq)

132: Cole Johnson (TRF) pinned Sam Hudson (1:31)

138: Jayce Lizakowski (TRF) pinned Aiden Helwig (3:35)

145: Kyle Fowler (TRF) pinned Allan Wouri (3:01)

152: Josh Bernier (TRF) pinned Dylan Cermak (1:55)

160: Chance Hinrichs (BHS) won by forfeit

170: Noah Hawkins (TRF) def. Corey McCallister (Dec. 12-5)

182: Nick Peterson (BHS) won by forfeit

195: Peter Moen (BHS) pinned Hunter Roller (3:44)

220: Connor Swanson (TRF) pinned Kaleb Beam (2:49)

285: Xavier Whalen (BHS) def. Brayden Ivaniszyn (2:44)