GIRLS BASKETBALL: Jacks ‘flip’ the script, beat Hibbing

Bemidji (2-1) rallied from a nine-point deficit in the second half for the 64-59 comeback win over Hibbing at the BHS gymnasium.

After falling to the Bluejackets (1-3) last season, the Jacks found themselves down 31-29 at the half. They they wanted to reverse that prior result -- or flip it -- this time around, said BHS head coach Steve Schreiber.

“We call it a ‘flip game,’” he said. “We lost to them last year. We want to flip it this year. And to get flip games we had to come out and play a much better second half than we had against Crosby or against Thief River and we started off really bad. We started off almost over thinking.”

After Lexi Wade tied it at 31-all to begin the second frame, Hibbing eventually pulled in front by nine at 51-42 with about nine minutes to play.

But Bemidji’s “Chaos Team,” a group composed of five younger players who often subbed into the game all at once, helped pull them back into it.

“They came in at just the optimum time,” Schreiber said. “The starters from the other team were really tired and we just kind of laid it on them and pulled within a point.”

The Jacks rallied from down 51-42 to cut it to 53-52 with Lindsey Hildenbrand’s trey.

The veterans then re-entered with Hannah Willford burying another three to tie it 55-all. Rumer Flatness was fouled going to the basket and was fouled, converting the and-one play to give Bemidji a 58-55 lead, its first of the half.

The Jacks never trailed again, despite Hibbing cutting it to 60-59 with 2:18 remaining.

“The starters just put their foot down and said, ‘this is our game to win.’ So they went out and finished it,” Schreiber said.

The teams changed leads 10 times in the opening 18 minutes. Bemidji led by as many as five points twice in the first half, the latest coming with about nine minutes left.

Turnovers plagued the Jacks in the opening period but they never let the Bluejackets gain a lead larger than four points.

The visitors were ahead 31-27 approaching the buzzer before Evette Morgan was fouled attempting a shot from halfcourt. The sophomore sunk two-of-three foul shots to cut the deficit to 31-29 entering halftime.

“We didn’t start off very well at all,” Schreiber said. “I thought we started off maybe unfocused would be the word. Not for lack of effort. We had a lot of effort out there, but we just weren’t focused on doing what we’ve worked really hard on doing the last three weeks and that kind of carried over into halftime. It was nice that Evette got that foul right at halftime. We could pick up those two points, make it a really close game.”

A close game it indeed became as the Jacks were able to complete the second-half comeback.

“The girls want to be better than an 8-8 team this year and we have to flip games if we want to get better than an 8-8 team,” Schreiber said. “This is a game we very well could have rolled over and decided, ‘Down nine (with) 10 minutes to go. We can’t do it.’ And there was no quit.”

Bemidji 64, Hibbing 59

Hibbing -- Abbey McDonald 11 0-1 26; Rachel Scott 0 0-0 0; Macie Peterson 0 0-0 0; Cassie Rootes 0 0-0 0; Lizzy Tuomi 1 0-0 2; Mackenzie Maki 4 0-0 8; Topenga Brown 0 4-4 4; Janessa Perry 6 2-2 17; Ali Ashmore 0 0-0 0; Hailey Willard 0 0-0 0; Jordan Hyduke 1 0-0 2; Haley Hawkinson 0 0-0 0; Kourtney Manning 0 0-0 0; Amaiyah Robinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 7-7 59.

Bemidji -- Lindsey Hildenbrand 2 0-0 6; Hannah Willford 2 0-0 6; Sam Edlund 0 0-0 0; Heather Strong 0 0-0 0; Alison Beard 0 0-0 0; Lexi Wade 6 2-2 10; Laura Bieberdorf 3 7-8 14; Evette Morgan 0 4-5 4; Mackenzie Nicklason 0 0-0 0; Ciara Cermak 1 2-3 5; Katie Alto 0 0-0 0; Klaryssa Whelan 1 0-0 2; Grace Naig 1 0-0 2; Rumer Flatness 6 2-2 15. Totals 22 15-20 64.

JV score: Bemidji 56, Hibbing 29

Bemidji (3-0): Lindsey Hildenbrand 24, Ali Beard 2, Rebecca Matheny, Shelby Anderson 0, Mackenzie Nicklason 7, Ciara Cermak 2, Rhyssa Welan 9, Katie Alto 8, Morgan Schlee 2.