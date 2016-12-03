Lumberjack gymnasts compete at Perham

Lauren Lindquist was Bemidji’s top all-around gymnast with a score of 32.2 to finish 16th. Lindquist was also the team’s top performer on the beam with an 8.1. She also posted the Jacks’ top score on floor exercise with an 8.05.

Lauren Berg was the top finisher on the vault for the Jacks with a score of 8.0.

Tatum Offerdahl posted Bemidji’s high score on bars with 8.45.

The Lumberjacks will next compete at Park Rapids at 6 p.m. Friday.